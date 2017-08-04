Your pictures of Scotland: 28 July - 4 August

From the section

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 28 July and 4 August. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk or via Instagram at #bbcscotlandpics

Image copyright Alastair Morris Image caption Alastair Morris liked the vertical stonework of Portsoy harbour's walls.

Image copyright Kathleen Humphris Image caption Lochan na h-Earba on Wednesday morning. Photo by Kathleen Humphris from Inverness.

Image copyright Tony Reilly Image caption A sure-footed Shetland pony at Westerwick, Shetland. Photo by Tony Reilly from Larbert.

Image copyright Maria Dewar Image caption Hold your nose! It's the Amorphophallus titanum or rotten flesh flower. Maria Dewar saw it in Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh.

Image copyright Emma Smith Image caption The Fairy Lochs, near Badachro, Wester Ross. Emma Smith, from Gairloch, said the wreckage of a World War Two plane remains in the area.

Image copyright David Wilkinson Image caption Preparations were under way at Falkirk stadium for a weekend of music events. David Wilkinson, from Denny, was there on Thursday.

Image copyright Donna Reekie Image caption Arthur was more interested in this prize-winning calf, at Banchory Show on Saturday, than in mum Donna Reekie from Inverbervie.

Image copyright Shanine Urquhart Image caption Shanine Urquhart watched dusk settle over Kyle of Lochalsh.

Image copyright Gavin Graham Image caption Gavin Graham and grand-daughter Hannah spotted this goat on Langholm moor.

Image copyright Anne Wheatley Image caption Wee Spark on the Union Canal near Linlithgow. Photo by Anne Wheatley.

Image copyright Brian Scott Image caption Brian Scott, from Perth, enjoyed nephew Callum's wedding to Hannah at Cluny Castle near Monymusk.

Image copyright Neil McEwan Image caption Neil McEwan, from Stirling, visited Noup Head lighthouse on Westray, Orkney.