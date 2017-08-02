Scotland's papers: Beggars 'ruining' city centres

Image copyright Jo Perry

The public should stop giving money to beggars, according to the chief executive of Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, Stuart Patrick, because they are putting shoppers off visiting city centres and damaging trade, reports The Times.

Scottish authorities have won the right to rule on the fate of foreign children after rescuing an at-risk Polish baby on holiday in the country, says The Herald. The paper details a landmark judgment from the country's highest court, which has effectively said that Scotland's child-protection system can claim temporary jurisdiction over at-risk youngsters visiting from overseas.

Thousands of Leave voters deserted the SNP in June's general election thanks to Nicola Sturgeon's pro-EU stance and attempts to force a second independence referendum, according to an academic study into the party's "mauling", says The Daily Telegraph.

Just one in 10 Scottish children achieve recommended levels of physical activity every day, a new study conducted for the Scottish government and published in The Scotsman has revealed.

Former SNP MP Michelle Thomson has no case to answer over allegations of mortgage fraud against her, writes The National. The paper say that Ms Thomson and four men, believed to include her former business partners, will not be prosecuted over the allegations.

British tourists are queuing for up to four hours at airports because of the "botched" introduction of tougher EU border checks, writes the Daily Mail.

Under the headline, Now EU Spoil Our Holidays, the Daily Express also has the story and says that Britons were "trapped" for up to four hours at foreign airports because of the security measures.

The Scottish Sun claims that BBC bosses are facing accusations that their new Mary Berry cookery show is just a Great British Bake Off copy. The paper quotes a Channel 4 source calling the new programme "The Great British Rip-Off".

An "ex-wag" dodged jail after she admitted stalking her estranged husband's new partner online, according to the Daily Record.

More than a million women are worse off after the UK government raised the state pension age in a bid to boost public finances by billions, writes the i newspaper.