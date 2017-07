From the section

Image copyright Morag and Michael Murray Image caption Morag and Michael Murray visited King's Cave, Arran, on Monday.

Image copyright Amanda Moore Image caption Amanda Moore, from Crieff, knew 14-week-old Kyla had been digging in the garden.

Image copyright Arthur White Image caption Arthur and Julianna White's son learned to walk on Troon beach, assisted by Piglet the dog.

Image copyright Alan Cockburn Image caption Alan Cockburn, from Kelso, took this photo of fireworks during the town's civic week.

Image copyright Susan Morrison Image caption A display of bottles in McManus Galleries, Dundee. Photo by Susan Morrison from Perth.

Image copyright PAuline Littlewood Image caption Bees in Hawick's Wilton Lodge Park. Photo by Pauline Littlewood from Findochty.

Image copyright Riddell Graham Image caption An exhibit in Borders Sculpture Park. Photo sent in by Riddell Graham.

Image copyright Angela Pointon Image caption Heather in Glen Dye. Photo by Angela Pointon.

Image copyright Chris Spowart Image caption Chris Spowart's daughters struck a pose on the World War Two defences on Longniddry beach on Tuesday.

Image copyright Eileen McDade Image caption Eileen McDade, from Glasgow, saw these puffins on Staffa on Sunday.

Image copyright James Anderson Image caption The view from Traigh golf course, Arisaig, on Monday. Photo by James Anderson from South Queensferry.

Image copyright Bob Muirhead Image caption Bob Muirhead, from Kirkcaldy, says this hut in Pettycur Bay harbour is adorned with items that have been washed ashore.

Image copyright Maria Naan Image caption Riding of the marches on Musselburgh beach. Photo by Maria Naan.

Image copyright John Patchett Image caption A cloud inversion over Glen Shiel on Monday. Photo by John Patchett from Kingussie.

Image copyright David Boyle Image caption An orange ladybird in David Boyle's garden in Rosyth.

Image copyright Connor Wilson Image caption Connor Wilson, from Musselburgh, visited The Quiraing on Skye.

Image copyright Sue Moore Image caption Sue Moore sent in this photo of Rhu Church on Monday.

Image copyright Fergus McDonald Image caption Fergus McDonald, from Paisley, went on a boat trip along the River Clyde, past the Glen Lee and the Riverside Museum.

Image copyright Dick Edie Image caption The International Space Station, as seen from Kilmory Knap beach, by Dick Edie from Achnamara.

Image copyright Marion Sinclair Image caption Marion Sinclair wasn't the only one who fancied a day at South beach, Vatersay.

Image copyright Kenneth Scott Image caption Kenneth Scott saw these phone boxes near Benderloch.

Image copyright Sorley Johnston Image caption Sorley Johnston said he got up early to watch dawn break over Sandness, Shetland.

Image copyright Catherine MacKinnon Image caption Catherine MacKinnon visited a cave near Gress on Lewis.

Image copyright Stuart Cunningham Image caption Stuart Cunningham visited Luskentyre beach while on holiday in Lewis and Harris.

