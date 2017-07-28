Scotland's papers: Separate Scots migration deal 'unworkable'

Whitehall's "intransigence and incompetence" over Brexit are the only barrier preventing Scotland having the immigration policy it needs, the SNP has insisted, as UK minister Robin Walker sought to give reassurance that Scottish interests would be heard "loud and clear" in the EU exit process, writes The Herald.

Meanwhile, The Scotsman says that there is no evidence that a separate deal on immigration for Scotland after the UK leaves the EU would work, as it quotes the UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd during a visit to Troon on Thursday.

Staying with Brexit, consumers could face a "substantial impact" on the price of food over the UK's exit of the EU with the poorest households suffering the most, according to an influential think-tank quoted in The National.

Meanwhile, Theresa May is facing a new setback in Brexit negotiations after the government in Dublin said that her proposal for the Irish border was unworkable, reports The Times.

The Daily Telegraph quotes Amber Rudd as saying that EU citizens will still be allowed to come to the UK to live and work after Brexit as long as they register with the Home Office.

Away from Brexit, the i newspaper continues its focus on so-called "designer babies". The paper ponders how the medical implications in the area of genome-editing are "quite straightforward", but says: "Ethically, things are a lot more complicated."

Police investigating the Grenfell Tower disaster have "reasonable grounds" to suspect that the local council and management company which oversaw maintenance of the block of corporate manslaughter, writes the Daily Mail.

The Scottish Daily Express proclaims that drinking wine can help fight diabetes as it quotes from a study published in the medical journal Diabetologia, which claims that alcohol is associated with a reduced risk of diabetes in both men and women.

A soldier who lost his legs in Afghanistan will no longer get treatment in England - because he's Scottish, writes the Daily Record, on the story of 28-year-old Callum Brown, injured in a bomb blast six years ago.

A Catholic priest has been suspended amid a police probe into his alleged relationship with a teenage girl, church chiefs have confirmed to The Scottish Sun.

The Daily Star claims that celebrity Scarlett Moffatt fears her ex-boyfriend will spill all her secrets on a new Love Island-style show.