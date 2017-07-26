Scots Chief Constable Phil Gormley in 'misconduct' probe

Image copyright PA Image caption Mr Gormley said he was cooperating fully with the investigation

The chief constable of Police Scotland has confirmed he is being investigated for misconduct.

Phil Gormley said he is the subject of a probe by the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC).

The investigation followed a referral by the Scottish Police (SPA). PIRC has said that, if the allegations were proved, they would amount to gross misconduct.

Mr Gormley said he was cooperating fully with the PIRC investigation.

There has been no indication of the nature of the complaint made against him.

In a statement, Mr Gormley said: "I can confirm that today I was informed by the PIRC that I am the subject of a conduct investigation.

"I am cooperating fully with the PIRC and will provide all necessary assistance to bring this matter to a timely and satisfactory conclusion. In fairness to others who may be involved, it is not appropriate for me to comment further at this time.

"I would like to stress that I remain focussed on leading Police Scotland, ensuring that we continue to serve and protect the people of this country."

Gross misconduct is defined as "a breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour, as detailed in Schedule 1 of the 2013 Regulations, which is so serious that dismissal may be justified".

These standards cover:

Honesty and Integrity

Authority, Respect and Courtesy

Equality and Diversity

Use of Force

Orders and Instructions

Duties and Responsibilities

Confidentiality

Fitness for Duty

Discreditable Conduct and Challenging and Reporting Improper Conduct

At the conclusion of a PIRC investigation, it will generally recommend to the SPA whether the allegation should be referred to a misconduct hearing.

An SPA spokesman said: "If an allegation relating to the conduct of a senior officer of ACC rank or above is made, the SPA has the responsibility for receiving and assessing that allegation in line with The Police Service of Scotland (Senior Officers) (Conduct) Regulations 2013.

"If the SPA decides that a misconduct allegation is to be investigated, it must refer the allegation to the independent Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC).

"The SPA can confirm an allegation against the chief constable has been referred to PIRC for their investigation. However, consideration of complaints and conduct issues are confidential while being progressed, and the SPA has a policy of not commenting on individual cases."

A Scottish government spokeswoman said: "We note the PIRC investigation and that they will provide a report to the Scottish Police Authority.

"It would not be appropriate to comment on any current investigation."

Career officer

Mr Gormley began his career with Thames Valley Police in 1985.

He was appointed to lead Police Scotland on December 2 2015.

He had served previously as the Deputy Director General of the National Crime Agency and prior to that was the Chief Constable of Norfolk Constabulary for three years.

He is a former Deputy Chief Constable of West Midlands Police and also served as a Commander in the Metropolitan Police.

Mr Gormley's deputy, Iain Livingstone, announced last week that he plans to retire in the autumn of this year.