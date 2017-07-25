ScotRail passenger satisfaction increases to 90%

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The independent survey contacted more than 1,200 ScotRail passengers across the country

Passenger satisfaction with ScotRail services has increased, an independent survey of train users has found.

The nationwide study by watchdog group Transport Focus found 90% of passengers were satisfied overall with ScotRail services, compared to 83% previously.

The group spoke to more than 1,200 commuters, business and leisure travellers across Scotland.

There were increased ratings for journey times and train frequency, but satisfaction with value for money fell.

ScotRail managing director Alex Hynes said the 90% score "equals our best ever result", saying the firm was building "the best railway Scotland has ever had".

Transport Secretary Humza Yousaf said the scores were 7% higher than the average for firms across the UK, posting "huge thanks to all ScotRail staff who've worked tirelessly to achieve this" on Twitter.

'Really encouraging'

The latest data shows an improvement in satisfaction with services in the Strathclyde area in particular, up from 87% to 92%. The scores for urban routes were also up, from 85% to 83%, but those of rural routes fell from 89% to 86%.

Satisfaction with journey length increased to 92%, and ratings for the frequency of trains on routes went up to 86%. Scores for value for money and how well the firm dealt with delays were lower, at 61% and 54%, but both showed improvement on previous surveys.

Scores for personal security on board services fell to 79%, and results for station car parking and ticket buying facilities also fell.

Mr Hynes said: "For nine out of ten ScotRail customers to be satisfied with our performance at a time when we are delivering one of the biggest upgrades to our network since Victorian times is down to the hard work of our dedicated staff at the ScotRail Alliance.

"These results are really encouraging, but we aren't complacent. The major investment we are making now will mean faster journeys, more seats and better services for our customers."

Among other routes including stations north of the border, Virgin East Coast's Scottish routes scored 91% while satisfaction with the TransPennine Express services to Glasgow and Edinburgh fell from 90% to 85%.

Across the UK, the best scores were recorded at Hull Trains and Heathrow Trains, at 97%, while the lowest scores were for Southern Rail at 72%.