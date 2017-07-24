Alcohol minimum pricing appeal to be heard

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Scotch Whisky Association believes that minimum pricing for alcohol contravenes EU law

The UK's highest court is to begin hearing the latest appeal against minimum pricing for alcohol.

The Scotch Whisky Association's case against the measure will be assessed by the Supreme Court in London.

The trade body was given permission to go to the court at a hearing in Edinburgh last year.

Whisky firms want to stop the Scottish government's plans to regulate the price of alcohol. The policy was passed by MSPs at Holyrood in 2012.

The Scotch Whisky Association (SWA) believes the proposal contravenes EU regulation law.

In October 2016, Judges Lord Carloway, Lord Brodie and Lord Menzies ruled that the Scottish government's plans were legally sound.

However, in December the three judges allowed the association to go to the Supreme Court after hearing from the organisation's advocate Aidan O'Neill QC.

Mr O'Neill had argued that the court's original ruling misunderstood European law and said his client should be allowed to attend the Supreme Court.

Timeline: Minimum pricing for alcohol

May 2012: MSPs pass Scots booze price plan

May 2013: Minimum drink price challenge fails

December 2015: Minimum drink price 'may breach EU law'

October 2016: Courts back minimum alcohol price

December 2016: Whisky firms allowed minimum price appeal

This latest development comes almost five years after the Scottish government introduced a bill for minimum pricing to Holyrood.

MSPs passed the bill in May 2012. It stated that retailers could not sell alcohol below a minimum price of 50p per unit.

Under the plans, the cheapest bottle of wine would be £4.69, a four pack of 500ml cans of beer would cost at least £4 and a bottle of whisky could not be sold for less than £14.

The new laws would be "experimental" and expire after six years.

The Scottish government, health professionals, police, alcohol charities and some members of the drinks industry believe the policy would help address Scotland's "unhealthy relationship with drink".

But the SWA has consistently objected to the legislation.