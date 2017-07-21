Scotland

Your pictures of Scotland: 14-21 July

  • 21 July 2017
  • From the section Scotland

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 14 and 21 July. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk or via Instagram at #bbcscotlandpics

Leaderfoot viaduct Image copyright Martyn Milne
Image caption Martin Milne, from Edinburgh, was on his way home from Hawick when he passed Leaderfoot viaduct.
Ballachulish Image copyright Colin MacKinnon
Image caption Colin MacKinnon had this view of dusk falling over Ballachulish.
Falkirk Wheel Image copyright Graham Fraser
Image caption Graham Fraser, from Stirling, was at the Falkirk Wheel on Tuesday.
Red squirrel Image copyright Lyn and Ray Cooper
Image caption It's Wimbledon season for Lyn and Ray Cooper's visitors by Loch Ness.
Lochwinnoch RSPB Reserve Image copyright Hugh Horne
Image caption Sunrise over Lochwinnoch RSPB Reserve on Wednesday. Photo by Hugh Horne from Glasgow.
Otter Image copyright Dave Stewart
Image caption An otter in Loch Duich approached Dave Stewart.
Edinburgh skyline Image copyright Pam Mackay
Image caption A dramatic scene over Edinburgh on Sunday. Photo by Pam Mackay from Joppa.
Sand sculpture Image copyright Carol More
Image caption Carol More's daughter and her friend sculpted the winning, "Heather the mermaid", sculpture at Hopeman Gala on Monday.
Millport Image copyright Sue Neilson
Image caption Millport, on Great Cumbrae, with Arran in the background. Sue Neilson, from Aberdeen, didn't expect to see palm trees.
Tents Image copyright Eddie Mackenzie
Image caption Festival-goers prepared for Skye's HebCelt. Photo by Eddie Mackenzie from Stornoway.
The Waverley Image copyright Andrew Lynas
Image caption The Waverley made its way along the River Clyde on Saturday. Photo by Andrew Lynas.
Sunset over Motherwell Image copyright John Dyer
Image caption Sunset over Strathclyde Loch. "Tropical paradise", is what John Dyer calls Motherwell.
Arduaine Gardens Image copyright Laura Donaldson
Image caption A Claude Monet painting or Laura Donaldson's photo of Arduaine Gardens?
Blackhouse Village, Lewis Image copyright Lorna Kinnaird, Edinburgh
Image caption Lorna Kinnaird, from Edinburgh, joined other visitors to Blackhouse Village on Lewis.
Kite surfer Image copyright Kathryn Haddick
Image caption Kathryn Haddick watched a kite surfer off the coast of Elie.
Salt houses Image copyright Katie McGhee
Image caption Monty walked by salt houses in Prestwick with Katie McGhee and George McKay.
Plockton Image copyright Dòmhnall Ànndra MacSheòrais
Image caption Domhnall Anndra MacSheorais put their language course at Sabhal Mor Ostaig to good use during a visit to Am Ploc or Plockton.
Handstand Image copyright George Tullis
Image caption Jade performed a handstand, on the summit of Falkland Hill, watched by dad George Tullis.
Bosta beach, Bernera Image copyright Elaine O'Reilly
Image caption Elaine O'Reilly visited Bosta beach on Bernera.

All pictures are copyrighted.

More on this story