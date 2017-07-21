Scotland's papers: Brexit team 'unprepared'

Image copyright Scottish Sun

The Scottish Sun reports on Uefa charging Celtic after fans flew a pro-IRA banner at the Champions League qualifying match with Linfield earlier this week.

The Daily Record says a high-risk sex offender is on the loose in Scotland, but Crown lawyers have ordered police to keep his identity secret.

The grim reality of Scotland's hard drinking culture has been laid bare in a stark new report on life expectancy. The Scotsman reports heavy drinkers are dying 25 years earlier than average.

The Herald reports that Britain's Brexit negotiators have been accused of being "utterly unprepared", as their European counterparts suggested they simply did not understand the UK position on a number of key areas. The same story also features on the front pages of The National and the i.

The Daily Express reports snoring can put people at greater risk of developing dementia.

The Scottish Daily Mail says police took a week to respond to reported concerns about a man who was later found dead, after wrongly claiming no officers were free.

The Daily Telegraph says foreign criminals will be allowed to remain in Britain after Brexit.

The Courier reports notorious killer Brian Mearns is back behind bars, while the Press and Journal feature an interview with Eric Trump - the son of US President Donald Trump - who has pledged to begin the next stage of the golf course development near Balmedie.