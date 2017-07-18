Scotland's papers: Piper 'frogmarched' off plane by armed police

"Scores" of Scotland's most high profile academics and politicians have called for last year's Brexit vote to be overturned as its "disastrous consequences become clearer every day", says The Herald.

Meanwhile, British and EU negotiators are in a "race against time" to reach agreement on contentious Brexit issues including a multi-billion pound financial settlement, EU citizens rights and the Northern Irish border by October in order to leave time for vital trade talks, according to The Scotsman.

The National leads with a plea from charities for Scots to "sponsor a child" this summer - by buying uniforms for deprived youngsters in their own communities.

Theresa May is being urged by cabinet ministers to sack "testosterone-fuelled donkeys" and "indulgent safe-seat kids" behind a series of hostile leaks against the chancellor, according to The Times.

Fears that students may have voted twice to boost Jeremy Corbyn's election result have prompted the Electoral Commission to demand urgent action to halt a "troubling" rise in alleged voter fraud, writes The Telegraph.

The vast majority of GP surgeries in Scotland are set to miss official targets for offering patient appointments and repeat prescriptions online, says the i newspaper, as it anticipates officials figures due to be published on Tuesday.

Spending on agency nurses in Scotland's NHS is "out of control", with the cost soaring six-fold in the last five years, claims the Scottish Daily Mail.

The Scottish Daily Express says that new questions have been sparked over the UK government's commitment to a "spiralling" overseas aid budget as the public spending watchdog suggested parts of Whitehall may be rushing decisions in a "scramble" to hit targets.

A Scots pensioner was thrown off a Ryanair flight for refusing to place her bagpipes in the plane's hold, reports the Daily Record. The paper says that world champion piper, Jennifer Hutcheon, was "frogmarched" by armed police officers and soldiers as she returned from Belgium, where she had played a lament at the grave of her grandfather, 100 years to the day after his death in World War I.

The Scottish Sun details the latest exploits of contestants on the ITV2 show Love Island and says that watchdog Ofcom are probing complaints about the reality show's "X-rated" content.

The Daily Star claims that BBC bosses are braced for a "ratings disaster" after Dr Who fans reacted with anger to the announcement that a woman will take on the role.

Two teenage girls jumped from an inflatable and were forced to swim back to shore amid fears that they would be swept out to sea, reports The Courier, as it reports on an incident attended by Montrose Coastguard on Monday afternoon.