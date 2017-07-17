Scotland's papers: Hammond's Brexit 'treachery'

Chancellor Philip Hammond has pleaded with cabinet colleagues to stop undermining his bid for a pro-jobs Brexit after a spate of "malevolent" cabinet leaks exposed further divisions within Theresa May's government, according to The Herald.

The Daily Telegraph says a cabinet minister has told the newspaper that Mr Hammond is deliberately working to "frustrate" Brexit and treating pro-Leave ministers like "pirates who have taken him prisoner".

The Scotsman reports comments from Scotland's new children's commissioner, who has said the country's position on smacking children is "untenable in international human rights terms".

The Times' Scotland edition says it can reveal Britain is paying hundreds of millions of pounds in hidden costs for a next-generation warplane that will be unable to function properly because of defence cuts.

More than seven out of 10 sex offenders and nearly half of housebreakers and violent criminals have been spared jail since the SNP came to power, according to the Scottish Daily Mail.

Net migration from the EU will continue at around 125,000 a year over the next decade if the UK remains subject to free movement rules, claims the Scottish Daily Express.

The National says Scotland's Brexit Secretary has warned that Theresa May's government is set to use "Tudor-era measures" to decide which responsibilities Holyrood can and cannot be trusted with.

The Daily Record leads with the story of a couple who were able to afford a surrogate baby after a £32,000 lottery win.

Actress Jodie Whittaker "made history" when she was named as Doctor Who's first female Time Lord, reports The Scottish Sun.

The Daily Star of Scotland continues its blow-by-blow coverage of ITV2's Love Island with news that "schemer" Olivia Attwood has finally bedded TV boyfriend Chris Hughes as she eyes the £50,000 prize money.

The Press and Journal says the parents of a teenager who took her own life have called for her abusive boyfriend to be thrown out of the University of Aberdeen.

And The Courier reports that a "global investigation" has accused a Muslim convert from Tayside of teaching insurgents who to use improvised explosive devices.