Scotland's papers: Brexit talks

Private talks have begun between London and Edinburgh to smooth the passage of Brexit legislation and ease the political tensions over the UK leaving the EU, The Herald reveals.

The Scotsman says the Scottish government's stewardship of the NHS has come under fire after new figures revealed a 420% rise in the number of outpatients waiting more than a year for treatment.

The SNP has been accused of presiding over an NHS "collapse" after a 420% rise in outpatients waiting more than a year for treatment, says the Scottish Daily Express.

The National focuses on a report on an independent Scottish Space Agency and Spaceport.

The Scottish Sun leads with a story about a 20-year-old from Fife who died after a night out with friends. The papers says police fear her death was drug-related.

"Criminal" is the headline on the Daily Record's front page. The paper says new "gangster-busting powers" have been used just twice in Scotland - more than a year after they were introduced.

The Press and Journal in Inverness reports on plans for a shake-up of procedures at the north's biggest hospital after baby's head was cut during an operation.

The Courier leads with news that Perth's dreams of becoming the next UK City of Culture have been dashed. The city has not been shortlisted for the prestigious 2021 title.

Holidaymakers face a bill of up to £2,200 if they damage their hire car abroad, according to the Scottish Daily Mail.

New laws to restrict the sale and possession of corrosive substances will be proposed within days after an increase in acid attacks across the country, says The Times.

The Telegraph also leads with acid attacks saying ministers are under pressure to tighten the laws on the sale and possession of acid and other corrosive substances amid growing fears they have become the "weapon of choice" of teenagers.

The parents of terminally-ill boy Charlie Gard have won the chance for a pioneering neurologist to examine him before a High Court judge makes final ruling, reports the i newspaper.

The Daily Star continues its coverage of developments in reality TV show, Love Island.