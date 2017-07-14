Scotland's papers: Brexit 'power grab' claims

The publication of the UK government's 66-page Repeal Bill, which will convert existing EU law into UK law, dominates Scotland's front pages.

Theresa May is on course for the "constitutional clash of the century" after the first ministers of Scotland and Wales said they would not consent to the "naked power grab" of the Tory Brexit Repeal Bill, writes The National.

Scottish Secretary David Mundell has warned Nicola Sturgeon against making "naked threats and politicking" over the UK government's flagship bill after she accused Whitehall of a power-grab and made clear that Holyrood should not give its consent in the present circumstances, says The Herald.

The Scotsman writes that the first ministers of Scotland and Wales have threatened to withhold their consent for the bill, branding it a "naked power grab" after it was confirmed that no new powers will automatically be passed from the EU to devolved administrations.

The political leaders of Scotland and Wales joined forces yesterday and threatened to block the laws needed to prepare Britain for Brexit, says The Times, which writes that Nicola Sturgeon and Carwyn Jones, her Welsh counterpart, warned that the prime minister faced a constitutional crisis unless she rewrote the legislation.

However, The Telegraph reports that David Mundell has dismissed the claim, insisting that the legislation would lead to a "power bonanza" for the Scottish Parliament, with new powers being transferred north of the border "as soon as possible".

The i newspaper writes that Brexit Secretary David Davis appealed for opposition parties to "work together" to ensure the Repeal Bill reaches the statute book, "more in the spirit of hope than expectation".

Nicola Sturgeon "ganged up" with Jeremy Corbyn and the Welsh government in an effort to derail Britain's withdrawal from the EU, claims the Scottish Daily Mail.

In other news, the Scottish Daily Express leads with claims that statins fail to slash deaths from heart disease and do more harm than good.

Scotland's "most wanted fraud fugitive" has finally been caught after three years of living the "high life" in Africa, reports the Daily Record. The paper leads with the news that Geoffrey Johnson - who stole £109m from the taxman - was arrested in Dubai after flying there from Kenya on a fake passport.

A teenager convicted of liquidising a pet gecko in a blender "duped" a sheriff into handing him a softer punishment, writes The Scottish Sun, which claims that Jordan McIsaac got his curfew relaxed by lying in court that it would hinder his landscape gardening job.

The Daily Star leads with what it says is the "shock truth" that Love Island contestant Gabby Allen is "faking" her affection for "hunky" Marcel Sommerville.

The body of a 19-year-old was pulled from the water at the Falls of Bruar, near Pitlochry, on Thursday lunchtime, reports The Courier. Emergency services, including a search and rescue helicopter, were scrambled to the scene just after 5.30pm on Wednesday, amid reports that a swimmer - part of a larger group - had been dragged underwater.