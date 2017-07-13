Scotland's papers: Euro stars on terror alert

"Fanatics" used photos of the Manchester Arena suicide bombing to inspire a copycat attack at next week's Scotland versus England women's football match, writes The Scottish Sun. The paper says a secret network of so-called Islamic State followers shared harrowing images of victims of the atrocity, which killed 22, in a bid to recruit a lone wolf to target the Euro 2017 Auld Enemy clash.

A "wounded" Theresa May must give up her pursuit of hard Brexit or face the prospect of Holyrood holding back legislation to progress Britain's divorce from the European Union, the SNP leader at Westminster has told The Herald.

Scotland's economic turnaround was boosted again yesterday as the jobless rate fell to a 25-year low, writes The Scotsman, which says a massive 19,000 decrease in unemployment to 104,000 in the three months to May means the number of people out of work is back to the levels last seen before the recession.

The National leads with an image of Scottish Conservative MPs and claims that they have been "blasted" for "doing nothing" in the 20 days they have been at Westminster.

Google has paid millions of dollars to academics at British and American universities for research that it hoped would sway public opinion and influence policy in favour of the tech giant, according to The Times.

People will be able to use voicemail and text messages to make their wills, under a radical overhaul of inheritance laws proposed by the UK government's legal advisors, says The Telegraph.

The i newspaper leads with the Supreme Court and its decision to rule to end a loophole in the law that meant same-sex couples did not get the same access to their spouse's pension when they die.

The SNP is under pressure to overhaul its "tax raid" on middle class homes after experts said the levy had crippled the housing market, claims the Scottish Daily Mail.

The Scottish Daily Express maintains that Scottish pupils are facing an exams "postcode lottery" that could harm their chances of getting a university place or top job.

A man whose teenage girlfriend killed herself after a campaign of abuse has walked free from court, reports the Daily Record on the case of Angus Milligan.

Like many of the tabloids, the Daily Star focuses on the supposed marriage woes of former Strictly Come Dancing contestant, Louise Redknapp. The paper claims that programme bosses fear her split from husband Jamie will stop married stars joining the show.

A major search operation is to be resumed for a man missing in the water at a Perthshire gorge. The Courier writes that a group of people got into difficulty at the Falls of Bruar and one remains unaccounted for.