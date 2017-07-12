Scotland's papers: Blood scandal inquiry ordered

Scottish NHS patients who were given transfusions of infected blood in the 1970s and 1980s have been given fresh hope that people could be held responsible after the UK government announced a major inquiry into the scandal, reports The Scotsman.

The i newspaper also leads with the tainted blood story, saying that the prime minister ordered the UK-wide inquiry in the wake of Scottish "whitewash" allegations.

Donald Trump Jr is being lambasted by Democrats and Republicans for agreeing to meet with a Russian government lawyer in an attempt to get "dirt" on Hillary Clinton during the US presidential election, according to The Daily Telegraph's Scottish edition.

The National says the US president's son has been forced to release "explosive emails" in which he appears to be eager for Russia to produce material that would be damaging to Mrs Clinton during the election campaign.

A senior Conservative has called for a rethink of his own party's "calamitous" Brexit policy, warning a trade deal with Donald Trump's America would wipe out Scottish farmers, reports The Herald.

A parliamentary report which says a Royal Navy and EU mission to combat people-smuggling in the Mediterranean has caused more migrants to die at sea is the lead story for The Times' Scotland edition.

The Scottish Daily Mail says Alex Salmond and Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh are still receiving taxpayers' cash to represent the UK parliament in Strasbourg despite losing their seats in the general election.

"EU can whistle for our money" is the headline on the front page of the Scottish Daily Express, echoing Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson's comments in the Commons on Tuesday.

The Daily Record publishes what the paper says is the last picture of Francis Auld, who walked free in Scotland's "most notorious" not proven verdict 25 years ago.

"Sick thugs" who placed a family's pet lizards in a blender are told they could avoid jail if they volunteer to help animals, the Scottish Sun reports.

Cheryl Cole is preparing for a "megabucks X Factor comeback" after Simon Cowell tempted the Girls Aloud star back to the show with a £500,000 payday, according to the Daily Star of Scotland.

The Press and Journal reports that the owners of a multi-million pound office block in Dyce have taken a drastic step to avoid rising business rates by demolishing it.

And The Courier says Dundee City Council has admitted it is unsure when all areas of the city will have the correct bins as it rolls out its new "flagship" recycling scheme.