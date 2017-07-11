Scotland's papers: FM plans 'radical new policies'

Image copyright The Times

Images of Andy Murray and Johanna Konta, who are both doing well at Wimbledon, feature on almost all the Scottish front pages on what is a day of otherwise diverse headlines.

The Times Scotland reports that Nicola Sturgeon's team is drawing up some "radical new policies" as part of a plan to relaunch her government in the autumn. It says that now plans for an independence referendum have been put back, the SNP wants to win back some momentum.

The issue of "period poverty" is set to be tackled in a pilot study in some areas of Aberdeen, according to The Scotsman. Free sanitary products will be distributed to three secondary schools and a further education college as part of the scheme, it added.

The Herald returns to the story which dominated many front pages yesterday, claiming that the prime minister's offer to co-operate with rivals on major issues such as Brexit has been "snubbed".

A Tory MP who used a racist term while discussing Brexit has been suspended from the party, reports The National. It says an SNP councillor has called for Anne Marie Morris to be charged with inciting racial hatred.

Children who witnessed a gang fight in a Glasgow playpark could hold vital clues for detectives investigating the murder of 22-year-old Jamie Lee, according to the Daily Record.

The Press and Journal says BP has ruled out using Super Puma helicopters in the North Sea until the root cause of a fatal crash in Norway is discovered. Authorities in the UK and Norway lifted a flight ban on the offshore helicopters last week.

Scotland is "in the grip of a fly-tipping epidemic", according to the Scottish Daily Mail. The paper reports that councils are dealing with around 1,000 incidents a week.

One in four carers have not had a day off in five years, according to the I. It says a major new reports has found that many carers are reaching "breaking point".

The Scottish Daily Express highlights the case of John Reid, who served three years behind bars for killing takeaway driver Simon San. The newspaper reports that he has carried out two unprovoked attacks since his release, raising concerns that the justice system is "badly flawed".

Coffee could increase our lifespan by up to nine minutes a day, according to the front page of the Daily Telegraph.

The Courier reports that seven Royal Marines, based in Arbroath, are facing trial over a bizarre public indecency charge at a local nightclub.

Sarah Ferguson has been criticised for throwing a party for David Beckham's daughter, Harper, at Buckingham Palace, reports The Scottish Sun.