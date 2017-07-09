Arrest over death of 38-year-old man in Port Glasgow

Image copyright Google Image caption Terence McGeown was found inside a house in Broadstone Avenue in Port Glasgow

A 38-year-old man has died after being found seriously injured at a house in Inverclyde.

Terence McGeown was found at the property in Broadstone Avenue in Port Glasgow at about 06:30 on Saturday.

He was taken to Inverclyde Royal Hospital but died later of his injuries.

Police said a 24-year-old man had been arrested and detained in connection with the death. He is due to appear at Greenock Sheriff Court on Monday.