Your pictures of Scotland: 30 June - 7 July

  • 10 July 2017
A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 30 June and 7 July. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk or via Instagram at #bbcscotlandpics

Gala Week in Galashiels Image copyright Curtis Welch
Image caption The final rideout of Gala Week in Galashiels. Curtis Welch, from Melrose, said thousands of people were there.
Girl chases a giant bubble Image copyright Leigh Titterington
Image caption Sophie chased giant bubbles, in Dundee's Camperdown Park, watched by mum Leigh Titterington.
Stirling and the Wallace Monument Image copyright Graham Fraser
Image caption Late evening sun shone over the Wallace Monument, said Graham Fraser from Stirling.
Gourock outdoor pool Image copyright Julie Glenny
Image caption A lifeguard prepares for the midnight swim at Gourock outdoor pool. Photo by Julie Glenny.
Culzean Castle Image copyright Ian Wilson
Image caption Ian Wilson, from Dunfermline, visited Culzean Castle.
Notilucent clouds Image copyright Mike Morgan
Image caption Mike Morgan saw these notilucent clouds from an air ambulance flight, between Aberdeen and Kirkwall, at 01:00 on Monday.
Colour run Image copyright Gordie Bain
Image caption A colourful run for Highland hospice in Bught Park on Saturday. Photo by Gordie Bain from Inverness.
Bride and groom on beach Image copyright Margaret Squires
Image caption Margaret Squires said the scene, at St Andrews' West Sands beach, reminded her of a Jack Vettriano painting.
Field of barley in Islay Image copyright David Livingstone
Image caption A field of barley at Kilchoman, Islay. David Livingstone, from Port Ellen, said it will be used to make whisky.
Swans Image copyright Ian Thomson
Image caption Prospective students at the University of the Highlands and Islands in Inverness? Photo by Ian Thomson.
Ayr beach Image copyright Aisha Bradford
Image caption Sunset over Ayr beach. Aisha Bradford, from Glasgow, was there at the weekend.
Volcano-shaped cloud over Eigg Image copyright Charlie Crystal
Image caption Don't worry it's only the cloud formation and not a volcano on Eigg. Charlie Crystal, from Glasgow, was in Glenuig.
Jousting Image copyright Jan Land
Image caption A jousting event at Linlithgow Palace. Jan Land was there on Saturday.
Goldenloch Image copyright James Glen
Image caption James Glen sent in this photo of Goldenloch, Newburgh.
Firth of Forth Image copyright Ian Hards
Image caption Ian Hards captured this sporting action over the Firth of Forth.
The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh at the Kelpies Image copyright John Douglas
Image caption The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh visited the Kelpies to officially open a new canal. John Douglas, from Head of Muir, was there on Wednesday.
Eilean Donan Castle Image copyright Stuart Thomson
Image caption Eilean Donan Castle was photographed around 23:00. Stuart Thomson was on his way from Edinburgh to Portree.
Yesnaby sea stack Image copyright Gary Marshallsay
Image caption Gary Marshallsay, from Falkirk, saw Yesnaby sea stack while on holiday in Orkney.

All pictures are copyrighted.

