Your pictures of Scotland: 30 June - 7 July

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 30 June and 7 July. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk or via Instagram at #bbcscotlandpics

Image copyright Curtis Welch Image caption The final rideout of Gala Week in Galashiels. Curtis Welch, from Melrose, said thousands of people were there.

Image copyright Leigh Titterington Image caption Sophie chased giant bubbles, in Dundee's Camperdown Park, watched by mum Leigh Titterington.

Image copyright Graham Fraser Image caption Late evening sun shone over the Wallace Monument, said Graham Fraser from Stirling.

Image copyright Julie Glenny Image caption A lifeguard prepares for the midnight swim at Gourock outdoor pool. Photo by Julie Glenny.

Image copyright Ian Wilson Image caption Ian Wilson, from Dunfermline, visited Culzean Castle.

Image copyright Mike Morgan Image caption Mike Morgan saw these notilucent clouds from an air ambulance flight, between Aberdeen and Kirkwall, at 01:00 on Monday.

Image copyright Gordie Bain Image caption A colourful run for Highland hospice in Bught Park on Saturday. Photo by Gordie Bain from Inverness.

Image copyright Margaret Squires Image caption Margaret Squires said the scene, at St Andrews' West Sands beach, reminded her of a Jack Vettriano painting.

Image copyright David Livingstone Image caption A field of barley at Kilchoman, Islay. David Livingstone, from Port Ellen, said it will be used to make whisky.

Image copyright Ian Thomson Image caption Prospective students at the University of the Highlands and Islands in Inverness? Photo by Ian Thomson.

Image copyright Aisha Bradford Image caption Sunset over Ayr beach. Aisha Bradford, from Glasgow, was there at the weekend.

Image copyright Charlie Crystal Image caption Don't worry it's only the cloud formation and not a volcano on Eigg. Charlie Crystal, from Glasgow, was in Glenuig.

Image copyright Jan Land Image caption A jousting event at Linlithgow Palace. Jan Land was there on Saturday.

Image copyright James Glen Image caption James Glen sent in this photo of Goldenloch, Newburgh.

Image copyright Ian Hards Image caption Ian Hards captured this sporting action over the Firth of Forth.

Image copyright John Douglas Image caption The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh visited the Kelpies to officially open a new canal. John Douglas, from Head of Muir, was there on Wednesday.

Image copyright Stuart Thomson Image caption Eilean Donan Castle was photographed around 23:00. Stuart Thomson was on his way from Edinburgh to Portree.

Image copyright Gary Marshallsay Image caption Gary Marshallsay, from Falkirk, saw Yesnaby sea stack while on holiday in Orkney.

All pictures are copyrighted.