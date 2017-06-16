Scotland

Your pictures of Scotland - 9 to 16 June

  • 16 June 2017
A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 9 and 16 June. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk or via Instagram at #bbcscotlandpics

Heron Image copyright Derek Leiper
Image caption Derek Leiper, from Banchory, spotted this heron in Arisaig.
Perthshire hills Image copyright Ian Dunn
Image caption Perthshire hills as seen from Carnethy, in the Pentlands, by Ian Dunn.
View from Queen's View Image copyright John Pate
Image caption John Pate was rewarded with this scene after walking up Queen's View.
Women's 10k competitors Image copyright Ian Buchan
Image caption Competitors ready for the off at the Women's 10k in Glasgow's Kelvin Way.
Steps Image copyright Meg McNeill
Image caption Steam rose from the steps in Rouken Glen Park as the sun dried them on Sunday afternoon. Photo by Meg McNeill from East Kilbride.
Portobello beach race Image copyright Ronnie Corse
Image caption Portobello beach race on Sunday. Ronnie Corse, from Dalkeith, was impressed by the standard of running, crawling and hurdling.
Boat in Kinghorn harbour Image copyright Neill Cooper
Image caption Hoping for scraps from the boat? Neill Cooper, from Kinghorn, was kayaking in the local harbour.
Bees on a thistle Image copyright Bharat Abhyankar
Image caption Bharat Abhyankar saw these bees while visiting Orkney from Dubai.
Rigs are serviced in Dundee harbour Image copyright Harshad Joshi
Image caption Rigs being serviced in Dundee harbour. Photo by Harshad Joshi, from Glasgow.
Duck festival Image copyright Phil Morrison
Image caption The winning entrant is piped through Ballater in the duck festival. Phil Morrison, from Westhill, said it was first held to raise funds following Storm Frank in 2015.
Burntisland Image copyright BBC weather watcher Winkers
Image caption BBC weather watcher Winkers sent in this photo of the Mossmorran glow over Burntisland.
Coble boats Image copyright Edward Ross
Image caption Edward Ross, from Newburgh, watched coble boat racing on the River Tay on Saturday.
Bird's nest Image copyright David Petrie
Image caption Home sweet home. David Petrie, from Stewartfield, saw this bird on its nest while on holiday in Lochboisdale.
Hampden Image copyright Kenny Gilchrist
Image caption Hampden was ready for the Scotland v England game on Saturday, as Kenny Gilchrist said "the oldest international football game in the world".
Sunset Image copyright Elle Picken
Image caption Sunset over Arisaig on Friday. Elle Picken could see Eigg, Much and The Cuillins on Skye.
Lola the cat Image copyright Emma Hartley-Miller
Image caption Lola was sheltering from the rain in Glasgow. Photo by Emma Hartley- Miller.
View from Kinnoull Hill, Perth Image copyright Suzi Keay
Image caption The view from Kinnoull Hill, Perth. Photo by Suzi Keay.
Cloch lighthouse Image copyright Jean McGowan
Image caption Cloch lighthouse. Jean McGowan was on the The Waverley paddle steamer.

All pictures are copyrighted.

