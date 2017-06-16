Scotland's papers: Tower inferno probe

Scotland's papers focus on the anger surrounding the London tower fire and the public inquiry announced by Theresa May.

The Scottish Sun features a picture of the Grenfell Tower's burnt-out shell and says sadness has given way to fury as angry locals demand to know how the devastating inferno was allowed to happen.

The Daily Record leads with Theresa May promising a full public inquiry and critics saying it was too little, too late from the Tories after seven years of inflicting brutal cuts on poor people like the flats' residents while making the super-rich even richer.

The Scottish Daily Mail reports that ministers faced disturbing questions last night over what led to the worst British disaster since Hillsborough.

The Scottish Daily Express says the rescuers have given up hope of finding tower survivors and said the heat was so fierce the victims may never all be identified.

The i newspaper reports that as firefighters try to find tower block residents in the most difficult of conditions, public anger is growing at how such a disaster could be allowed to happen.

The Scottish edition of the Daily Telegraph says grief and sorrow at the Grenfell Tower inferno have given way to anger as residents of the gutted block demanded answers over the litany of failings which led to the disaster.

The Daily Star carries a photograph of the flat it says is where the fire started and says at least 100 people are feared dead.

In other news, The Scotsman reports that head teachers are to be given broad new powers, both over the way pupils are taught and the teachers working in their classrooms, in a major overhaul of the schools system.

The Herald writes that head teachers have become the most powerful figures in Scottish education after the biggest structural shake-up in generations weakens the influence of councils.

The National features former Yes Scotland chairman Dennis Canavan saying the independence fight must be renewed and that Tories and Labour are "on another planet" if they think there is no demand.

The Press and Journal says an Aberdeen man led police on a cross-border chase at 156mph in his £50,000 sports car - after trying to drive the wrong way along a motorway.