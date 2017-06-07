Scotland's papers: Indyref2 'bombshell'

The Herald says that Nicola Sturgeon "dramatically" revealed the content of a private conversation with Kezia Dugdale last night, claiming the Scottish Labour leader wanted to drop her party's opposition to a second independence referendum.

During the STV debate, the SNP leader said that in a private phone conversation between the two on 25 June, Ms Dugdale had said the Leave result in the Brexit vote would mean a "change of heart" in the Labour Party, according to The National.

Meanwhile, Theresa May has signalled she is ready to "rip up" some human rights laws in order to crack down on the terrorist threat, writes The Scotsman.

A YouGov poll for The Times has found that 31% of voters would be more in favour of backing Scottish independence if Mrs May led a re-elected Tory government after tomorrow's election, says the paper.

Ruth Davidson has said Jeremy Corbyn's views on allowing a second independence referendum are "naïve and dangerous" as she warned Scots that voting Labour on Thursday "risked him striking a deal with Nicola Sturgeon", according to The Telegraph.

The Scottish Daily Mail writes that Mrs May will block a second vote on Scottish independence for five years if she is re-elected to Downing Street.

The Scottish Daily Express makes its political allegiances clear with the headline Two Reasons to Vote Tory as the paper features photographs of Nicola Sturgeon and Jeremy Corbyn.

The i newspaper publishes a picture of Australian nurse Kirsty Boden, who died when she "ran towards danger" to help victims of the London Bridge atrocity. The paper reports that the 28-year-old medic moved to London in 2013 and was working as a senior staff nurse at Guy's Hospital, just a few minutes' walk from London Bridge.

More than 130 imams and religious leaders have refused to perform the traditional Islamic funeral prayer for the men who carried out the London terror attack, according to The Daily Star.

The other story that features prominently on Scotland's front pages is the acquittal of Craig Whyte of fraud over his takeover of Rangers in 2011. The Scottish Sun leads with comments from a former club chairman that Mr Whyte "murdered" the club.

The Daily Record also leads with the story and details how Mr Whyte walked free from the High Court in Glasgow straight into a "posh restaurant" to celebrate his victory after the seven-week trial.

The Courier leads with the death of a car driver, who was killed after a tree reportedly fell on his vehicle between Crieff and Perth as the area was swept by heavy rain and high winds.