Lane restrictions to end on central Scotland motorways

Image copyright Transport Scotland Image caption The M8 "missing link" opened fully to traffic for the first time in April

Daytime lane restrictions on the M8, M73 and M74 are due to be lifted over the next few days, the Scottish government has announced.

Economy Secretary Keith Brown said opening of extra lanes would allow road users to experience the benefit of the widened motorways.

Work has been carried out on the roads as part of a £500m improvement project.

Cones will be removed overnight with all restrictions expected to be lifted by the weekend.

Extensive work over the last three years has seen the M8 "missing link" opened in April and the M74 Raith underpass opened in February.

Mr Brown said: "We are just a few days away from seeing the last of the lane restrictions being removed from the motorway network as originally planned.

"When this happens, Scotland's economy will start to see the economic benefit of this half billion pound investment in the nation's infrastructure.

"These huge improvements to the central Scotland motorway network, which had been operating significantly beyond capacity, will improve connections for business and road users alike."

'Huge benefits'

The minister said the changes would result in better journey times during peak periods and improved road safety.

The final configuration of the A8 will also open in the coming days with the new A8 overbridge from Eurocentral west towards Shawhead.

Gabriel Valtuena-Ramos, general manager of the Scottish Roads Partnership, said: "We are proud to have delivered this major strategic infrastructure scheme for Scotland, which will bring huge benefits to the economy, as well as improved safety and reliability to road users.

"We will now focus on necessary finishing and snagging works, and local road improvements which follow on from the lifting of motorway restrictions. These will have little impact on the travelling public with the vast majority of these restrictions happening outwith peak hours."