Third of tagged golden eagles in suspicious deaths

Image copyright Peter Cairns/RSPB

Almost a third of golden eagles tracked by satellite have died in suspicious circumstances, according to a report for the Scottish government.

Scottish Natural Heritage (SNH) was commissioned to investigate the movements of the iconic birds of prey after a spate of disappearances.

It found that 41 of 131 tracked birds disappeared between 2004 and 2016.

Scientists have ruled out the tags and wind farms as possible causes for the eagles vanishing.

The study also found that the majority of cases were in areas which are managed for grouse shooting.

Image copyright Scottish government Image caption Six key areas where clusters of birds have disappeared have been identified

Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham, who commissioned the report, said: "The findings of this research are deeply concerning and will give rise to legitimate concerns that high numbers of golden eagles, and other birds of prey, continue to be killed in Scotland each year.

"There is every reason to believe that similar levels of persecution affect untagged golden eagles as well as those we are able to track via satellite tags.

"The continued killing of protected species of birds of prey damages the reputation of law-abiding gamekeepers, landowners and indeed the country as a whole."

A package of measures have been announced in response to the report, including creating of an independently-led group to look at the environmental impact of grouse moor management practices.

The report indicated six key areas where clusters of bird disappearances have been identified.

They are Northern Monadhliaths, Angus Glens, East Grampians including Ladder Hills and Glaick Forest/Glen Tilt.

Broader clusters have been identified in the Upper Tay/Forth and South Loch Ness.

Ministers say they plan to review all legal measures which could be used to target those geographical areas of concern.

The Scottish Gamekeepers Association (SGA) said the loss of an average of four eagles a year was "totally unacceptable" and it "condemned wholeheartedly" the illegal killing of any eagle.

A spokesman for the group added: "Although this study assimilates 12 years of evidence and makes difficult reading, it does acknowledge recent improvements in some grouse moor areas previously associated with suspected persecution.

"This change has contributed to the overall betterment of the golden eagle's conservation status, as recently reported.

"That said, problems clearly still exist in some hotspot areas and, in our view, this can only be tackled by all partners having access to the same telemetry data in order to arrive at shared and targeted solutions.

"If this had been happening over the past decade, there is a high likelihood these problems could have been tackled satisfactorily before now.

"The SGA does not believe the report adequately tackles the threat wind farms pose to raptor species as there is a significant amount of published data from other countries which show a negative correlation between bird survival and turbine strike.

"However, that is not an attempt in any way to detract from the report's findings."