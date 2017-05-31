First hearings in child abuse inquiry to get under way

Image caption Lady Smith has urged victims and witnesses to come forward

The first hearings in the Scottish child abuse inquiry are set to get under way in Edinburgh later.

More than 60 institutions, including several top private schools and church bodies, are being investigated.

The inquiry, which is being chaired by Lady Smith, will look in detail at historical abuse of children in residential care.

It is expected to report in late 2019 - more than four years after it was set up.

The inquiry states its purpose as being "to investigate the nature and extent of abuse of children whilst in care in Scotland", while considering "the extent to which institutions and bodies with legal responsibility for the care of children failed in their duty", in particular seeking any "systemic failures".

Its terms of reference say it covers a time period "within living memory of any person who suffered such abuse", up until the point the inquiry was announced in December 2014, and will consider if "changes in practice, policy or legislation are necessary" to protect children in care from abuse in future.

'Plagued by problems'

The inquiry at the Court of Session buildings in Edinburgh will hear evidence from survivor groups and large care providers as well as faith-based organisations.

It has been plagued by problems since it was set up in October 2015. More than £3.5m has been spent on it during this period.

Its original chairwoman, Susan O'Brien QC, resigned from her post in July 2016, citing government interference.

A second panel member, Prof Michael Lamb, also resigned, claiming the inquiry was "doomed".

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said at the time that he rejected any charges of interference in the independence of the inquiry, and that the Scottish government wanted a "robust independent inquiry that can operate without fear or favour".

After her appointment was announced in July 2016, Lady Smith appealed for victims and witnesses to come forward.

She said: "We are determined to find out what happened, where, how and why, what was the conduct and what were the failings of institutions and others entrusted with the care and protection of children."