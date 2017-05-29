Scotland's papers: Sturgeon's indyref2 plan and BA chaos

Image copyright Herald

Sturgeon's indyref2 plan and BA chaos

Nicola Sturgeon has said she would seek a "progressive alliance" with Labour if it keeps Theresa May out of Downing Street, according to The Herald.

The Scotsman says Ms Sturgeon claims Theresa May will be forced to U-turn on granting permission for a second Scottish independence referendum if the SNP wins the general election in Scotland.

The Scottish Sun also features Ms Sturgeon's indyref2 plan but leads with a "haunted" survivor of the 7/7 bombings in London apparently taking his own life after the Manchester terror attack.

The Daily Record says a paramedic who led a "double life" is awaiting sentence after "stalking" two of his ex-partners.

The National says the Conservatives are "running scared" as polls show support for the government is "plummeting".

The Daily Express features the Sturgeon and Labour story, as well as claims that the son of the Lockerbie bomber has warned that a "Libyan-fuelled wave of terror" could hit Britain.

British Airways has been accused of a "moronic" cover-up after an IT meltdown caused chaos at airports, according to The Scottish Daily Mail.

The Times leads with claims that a key terrorism power intended to control British jihadists has only been used once.

The Daily Star leads with 40,000 people "defying the terrorists" to take part in The Great Manchester Run.

The Telegraph says Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has been accused of honouring a Palestinian "terror chief".

Dundee's streets have been littered with hundreds of hypodermic needles used by drug addicts, according to The Courier.

The Press and Journal's North East edition leads with NHS Grampian being accused of running up taxi bills which could pay the wages of 30 new nurses.