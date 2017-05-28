Scotland's papers: Minutes from mass murder and 'bullied to death'

Image copyright Scottish Sun on Sunday

Image copyright Scottish Daily Mail

Image copyright Sunday Post

Image copyright Sunday Mail

Image copyright Scotland on Sunday

Image copyright Sunday Herald

Image copyright Sunday Telegraph

The Manchester Arena terrorist attack features prominently in Scotland's Sunday papers.

Under the headline "Minutes from mass murder", the Sun on Sunday shows a picture of bomber Salman Abedi standing in a lift shortly before detonating a home-made device.

The Scottish Mail on Sunday also features an image of the bomber with his hands in his pockets on his way to the Manchester Arena.

The Sunday Post leads with a story about a "sick crook" who stole a student's photograph to claim she was a Manchester bombing victim and rake in memorial cash.

The Sunday Mail features a picture of Emily Drouet, who took her own life after being abused and assaulted by her boyfriend.

Britain's security minister has accused internet giants of being "ruthless money-makers" who have deceived the government over tackling terror online, according to the Sunday Telegraph.

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon is on the front page of the Sunday Herald, under the headline "Sturgeon: Just ten days to save Scotland from the Tories".

The Sunday Times says the Conservatives will relaunch their general election effort this week after their "manifesto mess" and the Manchester terror attack pushed the campaign off course.

The Scotland on Sunday also focuses on politics, writing that Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn faces a defining week as he arrives in Scotland.