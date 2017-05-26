Scotland

Your pictures of Scotland: 19 - 26 May

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 12 and 19 May. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk or our Instagram at #bbcscotlandpics

Luss pier Image copyright Andrew Lynas
Image caption Andrew Lynas took this image from Luss Pier
View from Smirisary looking over towards Eigg and the small Isles Image copyright Bill Cameron
Image caption Bill Cameron, from Lochaber, captured this view from Smirisary looking over towards Eigg and the Small Isles
Rally car Image copyright Duncan Lloyd
Image caption David Bogie and co-driver Kevin Rae pictured making their way through 74 miles of forestry in Dumfries and Galloway on their way to win the RSAC Scottish Rally
Dog Image copyright Graeme Lauchlan
Image caption Pooch Poppy enjoying the view at Isle Head, Isle of Whithorn, on a visit from Shropshire with her owners
Ullapool Image copyright Alan Pottinger
Image caption Ullapool Harbour taken by Alan Pottinger, from Edinburgh, on the last day of his holidays
Pied wagtail Image copyright Catriona Stirling
Image caption A pied wagtail in Poolewe photographed by Catriona Stirling
Aberdeen harbour Image copyright Eleanor Fyfe
Image caption The break water at Aberdeen Harbour in a picture taken by Eleanor Fyfe
Paps of Jura Image copyright Derek Sime
Image caption Derek Sime, from Stirling, took this image while sailing by the Paps of Jura
Sunset Image copyright Harry Kerr
Image caption Harry Kerr watched the sunset from Ardrossan marina with his girlfriend Susana
Stirling Bridge Image copyright Charles McGuigan
Image caption Charles McGuigan captured Stirling Bridge and its reflection on a fine day
Dog at Belhaven Bay Image copyright Iain Coates
Image caption George the dog waits patiently for his ball against the backdrop of a dramatic sky at Belhaven Bay in Dunbar
Fairy Glen, Black Isle Image copyright Ann Pursell
Image caption Ann Pursell's image of Fairy Glen on the Black Isle near Rosemarkie
Cycle race in Aberdeen Image copyright Susan Prentice
Image caption Susan Prentice, from Westhill, was at the Tour Series cycle event in Aberdeen
Bluebells Image copyright Gwyneth Bell
Image caption A carpet of bluebells in woodland at Kinclaven
Morar Image copyright Eleanor Best
Image caption Eleanor Best enjoyed sunshine and blue skies at the Silver Sands of Morar
Scottish marathon in Stirling Image copyright Stephen Ralston
Image caption Stephen Ralston captures a superhero theme at the Scottish Marathon in Stirling
Daisy Image copyright Ethan and Kirsty
Image caption Ethan, 11, and sister Kirsty, eight, found this unusual daisy in their garden at Cornhill near Huntly
Puffins Image copyright David Millar
Image caption A puffin playing hide and seek in David Millar's image from the Isle of May?
Rapeseed flowers Image copyright Dennis Grattan
Image caption Dennis Gratton was captivated by this sea of yellow in Bucksburn in Aberdeen
Sunset Fife Image copyright Kim Bennett
Image caption Kim Bennett, from Cupar, photographed the sun going down over fields in north east Fife

