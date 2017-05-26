Your pictures of Scotland: 19 - 26 May

From the section

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 12 and 19 May. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk or our Instagram at #bbcscotlandpics

Image copyright Andrew Lynas Image caption Andrew Lynas took this image from Luss Pier

Image copyright Bill Cameron Image caption Bill Cameron, from Lochaber, captured this view from Smirisary looking over towards Eigg and the Small Isles

Image copyright Duncan Lloyd Image caption David Bogie and co-driver Kevin Rae pictured making their way through 74 miles of forestry in Dumfries and Galloway on their way to win the RSAC Scottish Rally

Image copyright Graeme Lauchlan Image caption Pooch Poppy enjoying the view at Isle Head, Isle of Whithorn, on a visit from Shropshire with her owners

Image copyright Alan Pottinger Image caption Ullapool Harbour taken by Alan Pottinger, from Edinburgh, on the last day of his holidays

Image copyright Catriona Stirling Image caption A pied wagtail in Poolewe photographed by Catriona Stirling

Image copyright Eleanor Fyfe Image caption The break water at Aberdeen Harbour in a picture taken by Eleanor Fyfe

Image copyright Derek Sime Image caption Derek Sime, from Stirling, took this image while sailing by the Paps of Jura

Image copyright Harry Kerr Image caption Harry Kerr watched the sunset from Ardrossan marina with his girlfriend Susana

Image copyright Charles McGuigan Image caption Charles McGuigan captured Stirling Bridge and its reflection on a fine day

Image copyright Iain Coates Image caption George the dog waits patiently for his ball against the backdrop of a dramatic sky at Belhaven Bay in Dunbar

Image copyright Ann Pursell Image caption Ann Pursell's image of Fairy Glen on the Black Isle near Rosemarkie

Image copyright Susan Prentice Image caption Susan Prentice, from Westhill, was at the Tour Series cycle event in Aberdeen

Image copyright Gwyneth Bell Image caption A carpet of bluebells in woodland at Kinclaven

Image copyright Eleanor Best Image caption Eleanor Best enjoyed sunshine and blue skies at the Silver Sands of Morar

Image copyright Stephen Ralston Image caption Stephen Ralston captures a superhero theme at the Scottish Marathon in Stirling

Image copyright Ethan and Kirsty Image caption Ethan, 11, and sister Kirsty, eight, found this unusual daisy in their garden at Cornhill near Huntly

Image copyright David Millar Image caption A puffin playing hide and seek in David Millar's image from the Isle of May?

Image copyright Dennis Grattan Image caption Dennis Gratton was captivated by this sea of yellow in Bucksburn in Aberdeen

Image copyright Kim Bennett Image caption Kim Bennett, from Cupar, photographed the sun going down over fields in north east Fife

All pictures are copyrighted.