Scotland's papers: Fears over second device

The fallout from the Manchester bombing on Monday night continues to dominate Scotland's papers.

The bomber, Salman Abedi, may have built a second device which is now in the hands of fellow jihadists, according to police fears published in The Telegraph.

Meanwhile, US president Donald Trump was forced to calm a growing row between UK and US intelligence services after a series of leaks from the Manchester bombing investigation that "infuriated" investigators and "hurt grieving families", says The Scotsman.

The Herald quotes the sister of Abedi and says she has suggested that the Manchester bombing was an "act of revenge" for the West's military attacks in the Middle East.

The Manchester bomber is believed to have planned the attack for at least a year and bought nails and screws for the atrocity in two trips to DIY stores in the city, The Times has learned.

The i newspaper writes that police say "significant" progress is being made in dismantling the network behind the bomber, as they took the unprecedented step of stopping the sharing of information about the atrocity with the FBI following a succession of intelligence leaks.

The Daily Record features the words of the family of 14-year-old Eilidh MacLeod, who has been confirmed as being among those killed in the blast. The headline in the paper reads "Our Darling Eilidh, vivacious and full of fun".

Likewise, The Scottish Sun publishes images of all 22 victims killed in Monday's attack and features Eilidh's face in the middle of the collage.

The Press and Journal also devotes its front page to Eilidh MacLeod and says her family has been left devastated by her death.

Theresa May will today urge world leaders to crack down on social media giants that refuse to co-operate on terror, according to the Scottish Daily Mail. The paper claims the prime minister will say the fight against Islamic State is "moving from the battlefield to the internet".

The Queen is quoted in the Scottish Daily Express as calling the attack "very wicked". She made the comment during a visit to a Manchester hospital treating those left wounded by the attack.

The Daily Star features images of suicide bomber Salman Abedi taking out his bins before the terror attack at Manchester Arena and says a "worried neighbour" filmed him.

In other news, The Courier features the story of an attack on a vulnerable woman by a group of teenagers, which was played as part of a case at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.