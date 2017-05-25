Church of Scotland to decide on gay marriage

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Same-sex couples have been allowed to marry in Scotland since 2014 but individual church traditions can each decide whether to participate

A proposal to allow Church of Scotland ministers to carry out gay marriages will come before the Church of Scotland's General Assembly later.

The report will say there are no longer grounds to deny ministers the authority to preside over gay weddings.

It will also recommend that the Kirk apologises for failing to recognise and protect the Christian vocation of gay people.

Scotland has allowed same-sex couples to marry since 2014.

However, individual church traditions can each decide whether to participate.

Equal marriage has remained a divisive issue within the Church of Scotland.

The report prepared for the General Assembly invited the church to take stock of its history of discrimination against gay people and to apologise "individually and corporately".

The Scottish Episcopal Church, part of Anglican tradition, is expected to approve same-sex marriage when its General Synod meets later this year.

The Church of England will not conduct gay marriages, or allow clergy to be in a same-sex marriage.

The Scottish Episcopal Church move could intensify the split within the wider Anglican Communion of 85 million Christians.

Last year the Communion sanctioned the US Episcopal Church when it decided to allow gay marriage in church.