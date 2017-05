From the section

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 12 and 19 May. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk or our Instagram at #bbcscotlandpics

Image copyright Jane Hinshalwood Image caption Jane Hinshalwood sailed to Tarbert for this view of the harbour and Loch Fyne.

Image copyright Jo Bicheno Image caption Tropical Glimps Holm in Orkney. Jo Bicheno was there on holiday.

Image copyright John Douglas Image caption The Flying Scotsman passed through Stirling, on Sunday, watched by John Douglas.

Image copyright Michael Rochester Image caption Michael Rochester from Lochinver used a wide angle lens among the bluebells.

Image copyright Ian Creighton Image caption The coastal path between Portling and Sandyhills on the Solway coast. Photo by Ian Creighton from Dumfries.

Image copyright Andy Maclennan Image caption Andy Maclennan saw this mouse enjoying the sunshine in Brora.

Image copyright John Stenhouse Image caption Finnich Glen. John Stenhouse, from Dundee, had wanted to visit ever since seeing a film which was partly shot there.

Image copyright Graham Doig Image caption This was the last snow on Cairngorm, said Graham Doig.

Image copyright PAul Brear Image caption Sunset over Lochranza, Arran. Photo by Paul Brear from Cambridge.

Image copyright Eric Niven Image caption Arctic Terns on the Isle of May. Eric Niven, from Dundee, was there on Wednesday.

Image copyright Morven Shepherd Image caption Gruinard Bay, Wester Ross. Photo by Morven Shepherd from Dingwall.

Image copyright Donald M Mackinnon Image caption The Blackhouse at Arnol, Lewis. Donald M Mackinnon, from North Tolsta, said there was a scent of peat smoke around him for the rest of the day.

Image copyright Phil Randall Image caption Phil Randall saw dolphins in Rosemarkie on Wednesday.

Image copyright Dan Paterson Image caption A family walk through The Hermitage for Dan Paterson from Aultbea.

Image copyright Margaret Squires Image caption The view from St Andrews around 04:50 on Wednesday. Margaret Squires was up early.

Image copyright Peter Swan Image caption A huge swarm of midges near Loch Leven. Peter Swan, from Dunfermline, said people wore scarves to prevent themselves unexpectedly inhaling them.

Image copyright MOrris Macleod Image caption "The emerald green seas at these Harris beaches are world-class views", says Morris Macleod.

Image copyright Stephen Frew Image caption A polycera faeroensis sea slug in Loch Fyne. Photo by Stephen Frew from Glasgow.

Image copyright Fred Maltby Image caption Fred Maltby had this view of Stirling from the Castle.

Image copyright Eddie Ingram Image caption Waiting for the tide to come in at Loch Sunart. Eddie Ingram, from Dumfries, decided not to camp at this spot.

Image copyright David Lockhart Image caption Sandwood Bay and along the coast towards Cape Wrath. Photo by David Lockhart.

Image copyright Henry Mosey Image caption Cumstoun Bridge near Kirkcudbright. Photo by Henry Mosey.

Image copyright Alan Pritchard Image caption Alan Pritchard saw the swirling mass of water that is Corryvreckan whirlpool.

All pictures are copyrighted.