Scotland's papers: Glasgow 'gangland' stabbing

"Bonzo butchered" is the headline on the front page of the Scottish Sun. The paper says the nephew of dead crime kingpin Jamie Daniel was repeatedly stabbed in the face in a murder bid.

The Daily Record also leads with that story, saying an "underworld feud" erupted when a gangland chief's nephew was stabbed in the face.

Theresa May's Conservative manifesto launch features on most of the front pages in Scotland.

The Scotsman says Mrs May has put a second vote on Scotland's future off until 2022 at the earliest.

She has signalled a Conservative government would reject a second Scottish independence referendum for the entirety of the next parliament until 2022 if her party wins the general election, reports The Herald.

The Tory manifesto plans to scrap pensions triple lock, scrap winter fuel payments, increase taxes and cut benefits, says the National.

The Scottish Daily Express says the prime minister toughened her stance over an independence referendum rerun by introducing a "double lock" on any future vote.

The Scottish Daily Mail reports that she vowed to block a second independence referendum unless there is clear evidence of "public consent" for one.

"May's manifesto for the mainstream" is the Daily Telegraph's front page headline.

The i newspaper says the prime minister vows to block new vote until after Brexit - and until polls show clear majority in favour of independence.

The Courier says a £10m bid to revive a dated Perth retail park and create scores of new jobs has been unveiled.

A pensioner has been found guilty of the "painful and terrifying" murder of a quiet Inverness mother, reports the Press and Journal.

The Daily Star leads with a story about Pippa Middleton's wedding.