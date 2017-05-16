Emergency meeting in Scotland tackles computer attack

Image copyright PA Image caption NHS systems were targeted by cyber-criminals

An emergency meeting will be held later to discuss how Scotland can be protected from cyber-attack.

Scottish ministers have convened an extraordinary meeting of the National Cyber Resilience leaders' board.

The move followed the ransomware attack on NHS computer systems. Police Scotland are working with the National Crime Agency on the investigation.

Scottish targets included 11 health boards, NHS National Services and the Scottish Ambulance Service.

The attack was first detected on Friday.

Acute hospitals in Lanarkshire were affected, as were GP surgeries and dental practices.

Justice Secretary Michael Matheson said: "We must remain particularly vigilant against further incidents and the Scottish Government is taking action to enhance security, including contacting over 120 public bodies to ensure they have appropriate defences in place.

"One of the most common methods of infecting computer systems is through links and attachments in emails.

"Therefore I would urge everyone to think twice before clicking on attachments or links from sources that they don't know."

He added: "I would like to thank everyone at the NHS and other bodies who have been working round the clock to deal with this very serious incident and keep any impact on patient care to an absolute minimum."