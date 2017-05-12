Your pictures of Scotland: 5 - 12 May

From the section

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 5 and 12 May. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk or our Instagram at #bbcscotlandpics

Image copyright Sine Threlfall Image caption Stac Pollaidh "looked great" on Monday, said Sine Threlfall.

Image copyright Richard Bristol Image caption A swan and cygnet on the Forth and Clyde Canal. Photo by Richard Bristol.

Image copyright James Swift Image caption Sunset over Glasgow on Thursday. James Swift was near Bellahouston Park.

Image copyright Charles McGuigan Image caption Charles McGuigan took this photo of the Wallace Monument.

Image copyright David Perrie Image caption Puppy judging during Neilston Show. David Perrie, from Barrhead, said this competitor was extremely well behaved.

Image copyright PAuline Collie Image caption The Punchbowl in Glen Quoich, Braemar. Pauline Collie, from Cults, was there on Tuesday.

Image copyright Alan Bramble Image caption Alan Bramble, from Durham, was on his way to visit family in Auchtermuchty when he noticed this wall near Crail harbour.

Image copyright Andy Inglis Image caption Marching ants at Calderglen Country Park. Photo by Andy Inglis.

Image copyright Alison Lewis Image caption Alison Lewis stopped in Port Appin on her way to the Lismore ferry.

Image copyright Greta Armstrong Image caption A new visitor to Greta Armstrong's garden near Pitlochry.

Image copyright George Taylor Image caption Where Preston leads, Dudley follows. Dad George Taylor, from Inverurie, thought they were perfectly synchronised on St Cyrus beach.

Image copyright Steve Cade Image caption Steve Cade was in Lochgoilhead on Saturday.

Image copyright Brian McKenna Image caption Troon's South Beach. Photo by Brian McKenna from Giffnock.

Image copyright Grant Milne Image caption Grant Milne sent in this photo of Buchanan Castle.

Image copyright Andy Davidson Troon. Image caption A black adder near Lochranza, Arran. Photo by Andy Davidson from Troon.

Image copyright Bob Walker Image caption A brightly-coloured bench in Glasgow's Botanic Gardens. Photo by Bob Walker.

Image copyright Trevor Dines Image caption Trevor Dines was at Kinclaven Woods, Perthshire, on Sunday.

Image copyright Linsay Moore Image caption The Kelpies took on the colours of Falkirk's Mental Health Association to mark the start of Mental Health Awareness Week. Photo by Linsay Moore.

Image copyright Lisa Harris Image caption Lisa Harris sent in this photo of Harris.

All pictures are copyrighted.