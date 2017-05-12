Scotland

Your pictures of Scotland: 5 - 12 May

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 5 and 12 May. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk or our Instagram at #bbcscotlandpics

Stac Pollaidh Image copyright Sine Threlfall
Image caption Stac Pollaidh "looked great" on Monday, said Sine Threlfall.
Swan and cygnet Image copyright Richard Bristol
Image caption A swan and cygnet on the Forth and Clyde Canal. Photo by Richard Bristol.
Glasgow Image copyright James Swift
Image caption Sunset over Glasgow on Thursday. James Swift was near Bellahouston Park.
Wallace Monument Image copyright Charles McGuigan
Image caption Charles McGuigan took this photo of the Wallace Monument.
Neilston show Image copyright David Perrie
Image caption Puppy judging during Neilston Show. David Perrie, from Barrhead, said this competitor was extremely well behaved.
The Punchbowl Image copyright PAuline Collie
Image caption The Punchbowl in Glen Quoich, Braemar. Pauline Collie, from Cults, was there on Tuesday.
Wall by Crail harbour Image copyright Alan Bramble
Image caption Alan Bramble, from Durham, was on his way to visit family in Auchtermuchty when he noticed this wall near Crail harbour.
Ants Image copyright Andy Inglis
Image caption Marching ants at Calderglen Country Park. Photo by Andy Inglis.
Port Appin Image copyright Alison Lewis
Image caption Alison Lewis stopped in Port Appin on her way to the Lismore ferry.
Red squirrel Image copyright Greta Armstrong
Image caption A new visitor to Greta Armstrong's garden near Pitlochry.
Preston and Dudley Image copyright George Taylor
Image caption Where Preston leads, Dudley follows. Dad George Taylor, from Inverurie, thought they were perfectly synchronised on St Cyrus beach.
Lochgoilhead Image copyright Steve Cade
Image caption Steve Cade was in Lochgoilhead on Saturday.
Troon Image copyright Brian McKenna
Image caption Troon's South Beach. Photo by Brian McKenna from Giffnock.
Buchanan Castle Image copyright Grant Milne
Image caption Grant Milne sent in this photo of Buchanan Castle.
Black adder Image copyright Andy Davidson Troon.
Image caption A black adder near Lochranza, Arran. Photo by Andy Davidson from Troon.
Bench Image copyright Bob Walker
Image caption A brightly-coloured bench in Glasgow's Botanic Gardens. Photo by Bob Walker.
Kinclaven Woods Image copyright Trevor Dines
Image caption Trevor Dines was at Kinclaven Woods, Perthshire, on Sunday.
The Kelpies Image copyright Linsay Moore
Image caption The Kelpies took on the colours of Falkirk's Mental Health Association to mark the start of Mental Health Awareness Week. Photo by Linsay Moore.
Isle of Harris Image copyright Lisa Harris
Image caption Lisa Harris sent in this photo of Harris.

