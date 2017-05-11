'Progress' made in college lecturer strike stalks

Image caption Thursday was the third day of action by college lecturers in the last three weeks

Both sides of the dispute which has seen college lecturers across Scotland go on strike say progress is being made towards a resolution.

Members of the EIS Further Education Lecturers' Association are taking part in a third day of action.

The union wants to even out pay differences but Colleges Scotland say pay could not be separated from issues like holiday entitlement.

Talks to resolve the dispute will continue on Thursday and Friday.

EIS general secretary Larry Flanagan said: "The EIS engaged in lengthy discussions with Colleges Scotland yesterday [Wednesday] with a view to finding a resolution to this dispute.

"There is a shared belief that progress was made and the EIS is meeting with Colleges Scotland again today and on Friday to continue talks."

'Fair offer'

A spokeswoman for the Colleges Scotland Employers' Association said: "Both parties believe that we have made progress and have agreed to meet with the EIS tomorrow and Friday to continue talks."

Lecturers were on strike on 27 April and 3 May. More days of action are planned over the coming weeks if the dispute is not resolved.

Union members began industrial action in March last year over claims that there were disparities of up to £10,000 a year in pay at different colleges.

EIS said lecturers did not want to strike but had been forced to by the refusal of management to honour an agreement reached more than a year ago.

However, Colleges Scotland has insisted the offer it put forward was fair.