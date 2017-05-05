Scotland's papers: Great-grandad killed in 'skydive horror'

Labour must "shun" anti independence council coalitions with the Tories and seek town hall alliances with the SNP in order to survive, according to politics expert Prof James Mitchell, who is quoted in The Herald.

EU leaders have warned Theresa May that Brexit talks could become "impossible" if she lets her "emotions get out of hand" after she launched an "astonishing" attack accusing Brussels of interfering in the general election, says The Scotsman.

Meanwhile, president of the European Council, Donald Tusk, has "slapped down" Theresa May and warned her that the stakes are too high to let "emotions get out of hand", is how The National covers the same story.

Like many of Friday's papers, the Duke of Edinburgh features on the front page of The Times. The paper writes that the prince decided to retire from royal duties to avoid his "growing frailty" being exposed in public.

After decades in the public eye, the i newspaper claims that it would be "remiss" not to highlight some of the Duke's most notorious gaffes. The paper lists some of his more colourful comments, including his assertion during a visit to Canada in 1976 that: "We don't come here for our health. We can think of other ways of enjoying ourselves."

The Scottish Daily Mail also devotes its front page to Prince Philip and asks if Prince Andrew will be the Queen's new plus-one? The paper claims that Her Majesty's second son has emerged as a key figure in "Team Windsor".

Under the headline "Thank you sir", the Scottish Daily Express reports how the 95-year-old prince is expected to stay at Windsor while the Queen continues with her official duties alone.

Prince Philip was still cracking jokes as well-wishers asked him about his decision to stand down from public engagements, says The Scottish Sun, which pictures the Duke attending an order of merit service in London on Thursday.

The Daily Record leads with the death of Scots skydiver James McConnell, following a jump in Thailand. The paper says the family of Mr McConnell, who is originally from Clydebank, are struggling to understand how the experienced jumper could have overshot his landing spot and plunged into a reservoir.

Actor Brad Pitt is close to quitting Hollywood after his battle with booze and his "divorce hell", according to claims in the Daily Star.

A car used to "ram-raid" a Broughty Ferry convenience store was stolen from a Carnoustie home while its owner slept upstairs, writes The Courier.

The Press and Journal leads with the rescue of a diver from the "notorious" Pentland Firth. Ivan Doychev spent 11 hours in the water before being pulled to safety after drifting from his dive position while collecting scallops.