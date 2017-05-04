#StarWarsDay: Scottish Twitter users have fun
#MayThe4thBeWithYou, movie fans!
Scottish tweeters are having fun to celebrate Star Wars Day.
The National Library of Scotland was inspired by Darth Vader for its tweet.
The question is, did this woman at Glasgow's Kelvin Hall dress in black to work today JUST to pose for this photo? Impressed by your commitment, I am.
Even though Forestry Commission Scotland didn't mention it in its tweet, I presume you can't traipse around in an AT-AT Walker either.
Meanwhile, the Church of Scotland used Star Wars Day to send a message of peace.
The Millennium Falcon was the unlikely source for Police Scotland's message about road safety. Send out the #grammarpolice
Scran, the online learning resource website, staged (we hope) stormtroopers in action on the Edinburgh Castle esplanade.
Traffic Scotland thought Chewbacca would like a blow dry for Star Wars Day. Surely a short back and sides would be easier to manage.
Well, this is just getting silly. How can this stormtrooper shoot his laser weapon thingy while cuddling a teddy!?
Give that guy a medal.
