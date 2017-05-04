Scotland's papers: Dad scammed own daughter

Image copyright AFP

As voters go to the polls, the papers take the opportunity to give their opinions on the front pages.

However, the BBC - like other broadcasters - is restricted to reporting only factual accounts of the election in line with polling day rules.

With the election understandably hogging the headlines, it leaves an eclectic mix of other stories in the papers.

The Daily Record leads with the claim that a Rangers fan who confronted Celtic's Scott Brown during last Saturday's Old Firm match was convicted of exposing himself to an 11-year-old girl in 2010.

A failed businessman who conned friends and relatives - including his own daughter - out of more than £250,000 with a "catastrophic" betting scheme has been jailed for 27 months, reports The Courier.

The Metro leads with the conviction of a man for planting a bag of explosives on a London tube train. Damon Smith was caught on CCTV dumping a bag containing a home-made bomb and deadly ball-bearing shrapnel.

Like many of Thursday's papers, The Scottish Sun carries revelations from Hollywood star Brad Pitt, who has admitted that a drinking problem wrecked his marriage and tore his young family apart.

Opening up in a candid interview with GQ Style magazine, the 53-year-old spoke about the repercussions of his divorce from Angelina Jolie, said the Daily Star.

The parents of Madeleine McCann have vowed to never give up hope of finding their daughter as they mark the 10th anniversary of her disappearance from a holiday villa in Portugal, says the Scottish Daily Express.

The Scottish Daily Mail claims that thousands of new mothers are left without food or pain relief in overstretched NHS maternity units, leaving many psychologically scarred.

Shareholders in Royal Bank of Scotland have been urged to vote against the re-election of chairman Sir Howard Davies over the lack of female representation on the board, says The Herald.

Edinburgh has been ranked second in a global quality of life survey - behind Wellington in New Zealand, according to a survey published in The Scotsman.

A video of a Danish choir singing on top of a Scottish mountain has gone viral, reports The National.

The Times writes that motorists will be urged to put their mobile phone in a car compartment that blocks signals under plans to prevent dangerous distractions at the wheel.

