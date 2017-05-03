In pictures: Scotland in the pink

Image copyright Margaret Douglas Image caption Margaret Douglas took this picture on the footpath by the River Forth in Stirling. "The blossom was stunning and at its very best," she said.

For just a few weeks of the year, Scotland is peppered with stunning pockets of pink as cherry tree blossom comes into full bloom.

BBC Scotland news readers have been sending us their photographs of the beautiful blossom in their neighbourhoods. To celebrate this all-too-brief season, we have compiled a selection of some of the best.

If you would like to share your photos of Scotland's blossoming trees, send them to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk or our Instagram at #bbcscotlandpics

Image copyright Stewart Miller Image caption Stewart Miller said the blossom was like pink snow on the banks of the River Forth in Stirling on Monday.

Image copyright Simonjuho Image caption Instagram user Simonjuho took this photo in The Meadows in Edinburgh. He said he was making the most of the only fortnight of the year that the blossom is out.

Image copyright Janet Macleod Image caption Janet Macleod said this photograph of one of Oban's cherry trees in full blossom was evidence that spring has sprung.

Image copyright doyel.g Image caption This cherry tree was spotted during a trip to Dumbarton Castle and Rock by Instagram user doyel.g

Image copyright Karen Fraser Image caption This tree-lined road in Helensburgh was photographed by Karen Fraser

Image copyright deedan_12 Image caption Instagram user deedan_12 captured the blossom in Edinburgh's Meadows during an evening stroll.

Image copyright Haggisthelord Image caption Instagram user Haggisthelord loves to see a blossom carpet on the ground.

Image copyright Jim Paterson Image caption A footpath through Carlingwark Park in Castle Douglas is lined with blossoming trees. Jim Paterson took this picture as he walked his Westies.

Image copyright Frances Menter Image caption Frances Menter, of Dundee, said she saw this "wonderful tunnel of cherry blossom" in the city's Balgay Cemetery

