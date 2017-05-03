Scotland's papers: Statin 'scare stories'

Teachers will be blocked from viewing exam papers until the day after pupils have sat them in a bid to thwart growing misuse on social media, according to The Herald, which says the move has led to claims Scotland's qualifications body lacks trust in the teaching profession.

Thousands of Scots are dying from heart attacks and strokes after being scared off statins by warnings of non-existent side effects, writes The Scotsman. The paper quotes from a study involving 10,000 patients, which highlighted a "nocebo effect" phenomenon that can turn expected bad outcomes into reality.

The i newspaper also leads with the story and quotes Peter Sever of Imperial College London who has criticised UK drug regulators after the investigation demonstrated that aching muscles and other reported symptoms could not be blamed on the cholesterol-lowering drugs.

The National leads with a warning from former first minister Alex Salmond that Theresa May's fabled Brexit dinner with Jean-Claude Juncker could be the prime minister's "political last supper".

Meanwhile, The Times quotes "senior figures" in Brussels who claim that Mrs May will be barred from negotiating the terms of Brexit with her fellow European Union leaders.

The Scottish Daily Mail continues coverage of its investigation into the practices of some IVF clinics in the UK. The paper says industry watchdogs are to investigate claims that some couples are being given false hope by some who are exaggerating their chances of conception.

Nicola Sturgeon has been mocked as "a Nat out of hell" by Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson, who accused her of using every election to "crusade" for independence, writes The Scottish Daily Express.

The Daily Record devotes its front page to surfer Matthew Bryce who was rescued after spending 32 hours adrift at sea off the Argyll coast. The paper quotes Mr Bryce who described those involved in his rescue as "heroes".

Celtic star Scott Sinclair has spoken of his shock after a Rangers fan admitted taunting him with a monkey gesture during the Old Firm clash last Saturday, reports The Scottish Sun.

Likewise, the Daily Star of Scotland also leads with the story and reports how 28-year-old Paul Kenny admitted making the gesture at a court appearance on Tuesday.

A Fife pensioner who threatened to kill Theresa May and caused a bomb hoax at Harrods has been remanded into custody ahead of sentencing later this month, reports The Courier.