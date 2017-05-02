Scotland's papers: Plunge death riddle

Alistair Darling has "brutally dismissed" Jeremy Corbyn's chances of winning the general election and suggested he will not be Labour leader after 8 June, according to the front page of Tuesday's Herald.

Likewise, The Scotsman writes that the former chancellor, who was campaigning in Edinburgh on Monday, has ruled out the prospect of a Labour victory in the election by insisting the party's best hope will be as an "opposition that makes a difference".

Meanwhile, The National claims that Theresa May is "completely deluded and underprepared for Brexit", as the paper quotes leaked details of a "disastrous dinner" between the prime minister and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

Like many of Tuesday's papers, The Times features an image of Princess Charlotte to mark the toddler's second birthday and says the yellow cashmere cardigan that she is pictured wearing sold out within hours of the photo being released. The paper also reports that Britain's £40bn car finance market could be heading towards a mis-selling scandal because of concerns about the reliance on debt to buy vehicles.

HMRC's own online tax calculator for self assessment is wrong, meaning people could be paying too much tax if they fall into certain income brackets, accountants are warning in the i newspaper.

Fertility clinics are accused of exploiting desperate women by asking them to donate eggs for cash and free treatment on the front page of the Scottish Daily Mail.

The Scottish Daily Express leads with the death of a Scottish tourist who was apparently killed after being hit by a car while taking a selfie on a busy German motorway.

The death of a woman who fell from a 10th-floor apartment in the Spanish resort of Benidorm features on many of Scotland's front pages. The Daily Record names her as 27-year-old Kirsty Maxwell from Livingston and says police in the Costa Blanca resort have arrested a 32-year-old British man on suspicion of her homicide.

The Daily Star of Scotland also features the story and reports how Ms Maxwell died while attending a hen party in Spain with her husband and friends.

The Scottish Sun leads with the story of a missing surfer who had a "miracle escape" after surviving in freezing waters for 32 hours. Matthew Bryce, 22, clung to his board as he drifted 13 miles out to sea off the Argyll coast.

The Courier claims that a farmer has received death threats after shooting dead a dog that "savaged his sheep" at a farm in Fife.