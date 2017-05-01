Scot killed 'while taking selfie' on German motorway

Image copyright Facebook Image caption The dead man has been named on social media as Dean Steele

A Scot has been knocked down and killed after apparently trying to take a selfie on a German motorway.

The man was named on social media as Dean Steele, from Uddingston, who was thought to have been 22.

He was with two friends when he was hit by a car on the A24 Autobahn in Gudow, near Hamburg, at about 11:40 on Sunday.

In a statement, police in the nearby city of Lubeck said witnesses reported seeing the three men taking "cell phone pictures of themselves".

Mr Steele was hit by an Audi A6 being driven by a 73-year-old man.

The three men had stayed in Hamburg before travelling to the area by train.

Police said they may have been drinking before the accident.

The identity of the dead man has not been formally released, but a spokesman for the Foreign Office said relatives were aware of his death.

The spokesman added: "We are supporting the family of a British man who sadly died in Germany on 30 April and are in contact with the local authorities."