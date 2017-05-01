Scotland's papers: Tory 'tax raid' and Joshua's millions

Image copyright Daily Record

The Daily Record claims victory in its campaign to "stamp out street Valium" after a UK government crackdown.

The Herald says Prime Minister Theresa May has hinted Britain's middle and high earners could face a "tax raid" under a future Conservative government.

The Scottish Daily Express reports that Scottish military cadets have been warned not to wear their uniforms in public "amid terror attack fears".

The i leads with Jeremy Corbyn vowing to invest £3bn to close the education gap between children from rich and poor backgrounds.

The Scottish Daily Mail says Scottish government ministers want to use data from shoppers' loyalty cards to work out how much junk food is in their weekly shop.

The National says a new poll shows 51% of Scots want independence.

The Scotsman says former Chancellor Alistair Darling is set to join the general election fray and say that only the Labour party has a record of reducing poverty when in government.

The Scottish Sun reports that a hen party reveller is feared to have been murdered after falling 10 storeys from an apartment in Benidorm.

The Times leads with MPs accusing social media giants Google, Twitter and Facebook of "shamefully" failing to tackle hatred online.

The Daily Star says fans of world champion boxer Anthony Joshua have called for his rags-to-riches life story to be turned into a movie.

The Courier's Fife edition says newly-elected councillors are to be given access to data showing violent constituents "to keep them safe in their jobs".

The Aberdeenshire edition of the Press and Journal says litter louts have cost north east tax payers £20m over the past four years.