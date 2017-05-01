Drivers face M74 roadworks disruption

Image copyright Google Image caption The work will be centred around the M74's Daldowie junction

Drivers have been warned to expect disruption around a busy junction of the M74 this week as major roadworks get under way.

Transport Scotland said the works involved a "significant upgrade" of Junction 3A Daldowie.

Restrictions have been put in place to allow kerbing, barrier and road surfacing works to be carried out.

It is the latest stage in the £500m M8, M73 and M74 motorway improvements project.

Roadworks at the Daldowie junction will mean lane closures on the A74/A721 (Black Bear) roundabout until Friday.

The over-bridge will then be closed between Black Bear and the south roundabout for M74 and Daldowie estate/crematorium between 20:00 on Friday and 06:00 on the following Monday.

The M74 southbound off-slip will also be closed, which means there will be no access over the weekend from the M74 southbound on to the A721, A74 or Daldowie estate or crematorium.

M74 northbound motorists will be able to access Daldowie estate and crematorium as usual but will not be able to cross the bridge on to the A721 or A74.

There will also be no direct access from the Black Bear roundabout on to the M74.

Signed diversions will be in place for the following journeys:

M74 northbound (prior to J5) - via Junction 5 Raith, B7071, Bothwell and Uddingston

M74 southbound (prior to J3a) - via Junction 2A Fullarton off-slip and A74 London Road

M74 southbound (if missed J2a) - via Junction 5 Raith, B7071, Bothwell and Uddingston

M73 southbound - via M74 northbound Junction 2A Fullarton off-slip

Transport Scotland said there would be further restrictions in the weeks ahead.

Drivers can find further information on traffic management measures at Daldowie and across the motorway improvements project on Transport Scotland's website.

Image copyright Transport Scotland Image caption On Sunday, the M8 "missing link" opened fully to traffic for the first time

Project Manager Graeme Reid said: "When complete, the Daldowie junction will offer motorists better access onto and off the M74 as well as more reliable journey times.

"We are entering the final stages of works on the M74 corridor and we would like to take this opportunity to thank local residents and road users for their patience at this very busy time for roadworks."

On Sunday, Scotland's busiest motorway opened fully to traffic following the completion of the so-called "missing link" - another key part of the motorway improvements project.

Vehicles were allowed on to the eastbound carriageway of the new M8 for the first time, a week after the westbound carriageway opened.

It means the entire stretch between Edinburgh and Glasgow is now motorway.