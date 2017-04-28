Scotland

Your pictures of Scotland: 21-28 April

  • 28 April 2017
A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 7 and 14 April. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk or our Instagram at #bbcscotlandpics

Lower Largo Image copyright Ros Barr
Image caption Lower Largo at low tide. Ros Barr was there during a family holiday.
Osprey Image copyright Ken Gow
Image caption Ken Gow, from Bridge of Canny, saw an osprey when he stopped at Loch of the Lowes.
Red squirrel Image copyright John Patchett
Image caption Visitors to John Patchett's garden, in Kingussie, were caught in a snow flurry on Tuesday.
Sandyhills Bay Image copyright Helen Barker
Image caption Helen Barker, from Maybole, went for a walk near Sandyhills Bay, Dumfries and Galloway, with views of the Lake District in the distance.
Paraglider Image copyright Ross Toole
Image caption Rhuari attempted to catch a paraglider off Kaim Hill, Fairlie, with dad Ross Toole.
Puck's Glen Image copyright David Perrie
Image caption Puck's Glen near Dunoon. David Perrie, from Barrhead, was enchanted by this "magical walk".
Bird carrying wool in its beak Image copyright Louise Stenhouse
Image caption Time to feather the nest. Louise Stenhouse, from Cupar, was in Caithness.
Mobile bank Image copyright Neil Halley
Image caption Neil Halley, from Girona in Spain, wondered if this customer was checking their nest egg near Lochearnhead.
Fishing boat sculpture Image copyright Jonathan Strutt
Image caption A fishing boat sculpture by Stonehaven harbour. Photo by Jonathan Strutt from Northumberland.
Dundee Eastern Necropolis Image copyright Alamy
Image caption Dundee Eastern Necropolis on Monday. Pam Taylor took this photo just before it snowed.
Loch Coruisk and the Cuillin Image copyright Margaret Squires
Image caption Loch Coruisk and the Cuillin Ridge from the summit of Sgurr na Stri. Margaret Squires was there on Saturday.
Galloway Hills Image copyright Stuart Coy
Image caption Stuart Coy had this view of Lamachan and Curlywee in the Galloway Hills.
Black grouse Image copyright Michael Yuillle
Image caption Black grouse lek in the Cairngorms to impress the nearby hen. Michael Yuille, from Dunblane, got there early to watch the display.
Corsewall Point Lighthouse Image copyright Douglas Graham
Image caption Douglas Graham, from Prestwick, visited Corsewall Point Lighthouse on Sunday.
Swans Image copyright Matthew Donn
Image caption Matthew Donn, from Dunfermline, said he was "swanning about" by Loch Leven on Sunday.
View of Rum Image copyright Lynn Kidd
Image caption The view of Rum from Eigg. Photo by Lynn Kidd.

