Your pictures of Scotland: 21-28 April

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 7 and 14 April. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk or our Instagram at #bbcscotlandpics

Image copyright Ros Barr Image caption Lower Largo at low tide. Ros Barr was there during a family holiday.

Image copyright Ken Gow Image caption Ken Gow, from Bridge of Canny, saw an osprey when he stopped at Loch of the Lowes.

Image copyright John Patchett Image caption Visitors to John Patchett's garden, in Kingussie, were caught in a snow flurry on Tuesday.

Image copyright Helen Barker Image caption Helen Barker, from Maybole, went for a walk near Sandyhills Bay, Dumfries and Galloway, with views of the Lake District in the distance.

Image copyright Ross Toole Image caption Rhuari attempted to catch a paraglider off Kaim Hill, Fairlie, with dad Ross Toole.

Image copyright David Perrie Image caption Puck's Glen near Dunoon. David Perrie, from Barrhead, was enchanted by this "magical walk".

Image copyright Louise Stenhouse Image caption Time to feather the nest. Louise Stenhouse, from Cupar, was in Caithness.

Image copyright Neil Halley Image caption Neil Halley, from Girona in Spain, wondered if this customer was checking their nest egg near Lochearnhead.

Image copyright Jonathan Strutt Image caption A fishing boat sculpture by Stonehaven harbour. Photo by Jonathan Strutt from Northumberland.

Image copyright Alamy Image caption Dundee Eastern Necropolis on Monday. Pam Taylor took this photo just before it snowed.

Image copyright Margaret Squires Image caption Loch Coruisk and the Cuillin Ridge from the summit of Sgurr na Stri. Margaret Squires was there on Saturday.

Image copyright Stuart Coy Image caption Stuart Coy had this view of Lamachan and Curlywee in the Galloway Hills.

Image copyright Michael Yuillle Image caption Black grouse lek in the Cairngorms to impress the nearby hen. Michael Yuille, from Dunblane, got there early to watch the display.

Image copyright Douglas Graham Image caption Douglas Graham, from Prestwick, visited Corsewall Point Lighthouse on Sunday.

Image copyright Matthew Donn Image caption Matthew Donn, from Dunfermline, said he was "swanning about" by Loch Leven on Sunday.

Image copyright Lynn Kidd Image caption The view of Rum from Eigg. Photo by Lynn Kidd.

