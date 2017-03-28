Police to patrol outside Holyrood with Tasers

Image copyright PA

Police officers carrying Tasers will now patrol outside the Scottish Parliament.

MSPs have been informed of the increased security following the Westminster attack.

Police Scotland said the measure was an operational contingency matter and was not based on any intelligence threat in relation to Holyrood.

It comes as the Scottish Police Federation holds a debate on whether more officers should carry guns.

SPF general secretary Calum Steele said there would be a focus on improving readiness for terror attacks.

Khalid Masood killed three people when he drove a car into pedestrians last Wednesday. He then fatally stabbed PC Keith Palmer before being shot dead.