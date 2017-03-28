Sharp drop in Scottish home repossession cases

Image copyright Getty Images

The number of home repossession cases going through Scottish courts has fallen by more than 40% in a year, according to government figures.

There were 1,874 repossession court cases started in 2015-16 - 82% fewer than in 2008-2009.

The latest Civil Justice Statistics also showed that the number of divorces in Scotland was it its lowest for almost 40 years.

There were a total of 77,721 civil law cases in 2015-16.

The number of cases has been roughly similar over the last three years, but is 41% fewer than in 2008-2009.

Last year there were 8,875 divorces, the lowest number recorded in Scotland since 1979.

Divorces and dissolutions made up 95% of the 12,892 family cases started in 2015-16, an overall figure which has fallen by 13% since 2008-2009.

Legal Affairs Minister Annabelle Ewing said: "I am pleased there has been such a dramatic fall in the number of people seeing their homes being repossessed, which continues a longer term downward trend.

"This is thanks largely to historically low interest rates and is a positive indicator of Scotland's general economic picture.

"The overall number of civil cases, which includes debt, damages and personal injury has fallen by over 40% in just seven years which is very encouraging."