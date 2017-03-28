Scotland's papers: 'Great British stand-off' and oil find

Many of Scotland's front pages focus on the meeting between Prime Minister Theresa May and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in Glasgow on Monday.

The Herald leads with comments from Ms Sturgeon that the prime minister is "running out of excuses" to refuse a second independence referendum in Scotland.

"Oh so frosty!" says the Scottish Daily Mail, alongside a picture of the two leaders, with the paper claiming to reveal the "secrets" of their discussions after analysis from a body language expert.

The i describes the meeting as a "Great British stand-off", saying that the talks broke off after a deadlock.

The National reports that Mrs May told the first minister the terms of Brexit would be known before the spring of 2019, the paper saying an independence referendum has come a "step closer".

On the front page of the Scottish Sun, Ms Sturgeon and Mrs May are pictured sharing the same thought bubble with the phrase "You're not the boss of me!" as both leaders "dig their heels in".

"A divide as wide as the Clyde" is how the Daily Record sees the meeting, saying that neither leader budged their positions on an independence referendum for Scotland.

Referring to the conclusion of the independence debate in the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday, the Scottish Daily Express says Ms Sturgeon is set to "trump" Ms May by "pulling the trigger" on a referendum before the prime minister can launch Article 50.

Scientists may have discovered a way to block Alzheimer's from causing memory loss in a development that could spell the end for families watching their loved ones deteriorate, according to The Scotsman.

The Press and Journal reports on the new oil field discovered off Shetland, saying it is a "billion barrel North Sea lifesaver".

And The Courier says average speed cameras are to be introduced on the A90 between Dundee and Stonehaven.