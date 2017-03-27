Scotland's chief education inspector says education needs to improve

Image copyright Getty Images

Scotland's Chief Education Inspector Bill Maxwell has said key aspects of education need to be improved.

In a major report drawing together findings on Scottish schools over a four-year period, he highlighted "variable" standards in primary education.

Dr Maxwell said financial constraints had been a challenge for education.

But he said that, overall, inspectors had been impressed with the commitment shown by leaders and staff.

Dr Maxwell said he had found "many strengths" across all sectors of education and examples of "outstanding innovative practice".

The report - Quality and Improvement in Scottish Education 2012-2016 - set out five key areas for improvement:

Fully exploiting the flexibility of Curriculum for Excellence to meet students' needs better

Improving arrangements for assessing and tracking pupils' progress

Maximising the contribution of partnerships with other services, parents and the wider community

Improving self-evaluation by students

Growing a stronger culture of collaboration between establishments to promote innovation, and share good practice

Commitment

Education inspectors said Scottish education had gone through a period of "very significant reform".

Speaking at Larbert High School, where the report was launched, Dr Maxwell said: "Overall, our inspectors have been impressed by the strong commitment of leaders and staff to improving outcomes for children and young people.

"High-quality leadership will be essential to ensuring that sufficient progress is made, across all sectors, in order to continue to secure improvements in education practice and achieve our national ambition of ensuring all learners can reach their potential, regardless of their background.

"We believe that addressing these five priority areas for improvement effectively will make a decisive contribution to achieving the twin aims of excellence and equity for Scottish learners which is at the heart of the National Improvement Framework."