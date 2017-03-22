Scotland's papers: Holiday laptop ban and referendum row

Image copyright The Times

Image copyright Express

Image copyright Herald

Image copyright Scottish Daily Mail

Image copyright The Scotsman

Image copyright The National

Image copyright The i paper

Image copyright Scottish Sun

Image copyright Daily Record

Image copyright The Press and Journal

Image copyright The Courier

Image copyright Star

Passengers travelling to Britain from some countries in Africa and the Middle East will be banned from carrying laptops and tablets on to the flights amid fears of a terrorism plot, according to front page of the Scotland edition of The Times.

The Scottish Daily Express says the move came after the United States issued new regulations following "unspecified" threats that terrorists were plotting to smuggle bombs on to passengers jets inside electronic devices.

Meanwhile, The Herald leads with a report that one of Scotland's leading businessmen has said he will withhold investment in the country until uncertainty caused by a second independence referendum has cleared.

It said Alasdair Locke, the chairman of Motor Fuel Group, had claimed that the prospect of a second vote was " hugely damaging to Scotland".

The Holyrood debate on that referendum makes the front page of the Scottish Daily Mail. It reports that Nicola Sturgeon was told that "Scots are 'sick to death' of her relentless attempts to tear Scotland out of the UK".

But the first minister told parliament she had an "unquestionable democratic mandate" for a second independence vote, according to The Scotsman.

The principal of Glasgow University tells The National that the "economic reality" of Scotland leaving the European Union will be "stark, catastrophic and unavoidable".

The death of Martin McGuinness makes the front page of the i newspaper. It describes him as "the killer who turned to peace".

Tony Blair and Jeremy Corbyn were among those leading tributes to Northern Ireland's former deputy first minister, according to The Scottish Sun. But it added that families of IRA victims wished him "an eternity in hell".

The Daily Record reports that the family of one of the victims of the Glasgow bin lorry crash is suing for compensation. It said the action by Jacqueline Morton's sons could pave the way for payouts to the relatives of the six people killed.

Moray Council claims it has been forced to set-aside £40,000 to promote Gaelic despite just 1% of the population speaking the language, according to the Moray edition of The Press and Journal. It reports that one councillor branded government agency Bord Na Gaidhlig the "Gaelic gestapo".

Primary schools in Tayside will no longer offer fruit juice to children, according to The Courier.

And The Daily Star leads with a story about Spice Girl Mel B's private life.