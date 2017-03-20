Robots could transform healthcare and emergency response

A healthcare revolution is being predicted after the Edinburgh Centre for Robotics (ECR) received new funding.

Researchers there are using artificial intelligence to create robots that will learn from their environment, each other - and us.

The ECR is a joint initiative between Heriot-Watt University and the University of Edinburgh.

Its new Robotarium will open later this year thanks to £8m of support from the UK's Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC).

Now the EPSRC is giving almost £1m more to develop four new robots that will use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to transform healthcare and emergency response.